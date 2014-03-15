Match ends, Fulham 1, Newcastle United 0.
Fulham 1-0 Newcastle United
Fulham kept their hopes of top-flight survival alive after Ashkan Dejagah scored the winner against Newcastle.
Johnny Heitinga almost put the home side in front when his shot hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced clear, with replays showing it was only millimetres from crossing the line.
But, after Magpies striker Papiss Cisse had a shot saved by David Stockdale when clean through, Dejagah struck.
He cut in from the left and sent in a shot which went under keeper Tim Krul.
The three points might have been dramatically snatched from Fulham's grasp in the final moments of the game when Krul, up for a Newcastle corner, had an effort that hit the arm of Heitinga in the box.
However, referee Howard Webb decided against awarding a penalty, much to the relief of the home side as they registered their first win in 10 league games.
The victory was also Felix Magath's first in his four games since taking charge but keeps Fulham, who are bottom of the Premier League, four points from safety.
Newcastle were without manager Alan Pardew as he served the first of a three-game stadium ban for headbutting Hull's David Meyler in their last game, and his side have now lost five times in succession at Craven Cottage.
Pardew was watching the game from his hotel room and keeping in touch with assistant John Carver by mobile phone.
Despite Magath saying his players had not quite grasped the seriousness of their position since his recent arrival, their was a sense of urgency about the home team's play from the start.
Fulham created the first chance when a left-foot curler from Lewis Holtby was palmed away by Krul, before Cottagers goalkeeper David Stockdale dived low to his right to keep out a stabbed Cisse effort at the other end.
After the break, Fulham exerted the greater pressure and were only denied a goal by the smallest of margins.
Impressive young Fulham forward Cauley Woodrow pulled the ball back for Pajtim Kasami, who controlled and shot on the turn only for his effort to be blocked by defender Paul Dummett.
The ball was only half-cleared to Heitinga and his shot hit underside of the bar and appeared to cross the goal-line, although the goal decision review system showed otherwise by a matter of millimetres.
Fulham almost gifted Newcastle a goal when a stray pass let in Cisse but he could not capitalise, with Stockdale producing a smart save to keep out the striker's shot.
Nevertheless, Fulham kept pushing and Dejagah picked up the ball on the left, cut inside and unleashed a shot which Krul would have hoped to have saved rather than letting the ball go under his body.
Fulham, despite the late Newcastle penalty appeal, held on to secure their first league win since New Year's Day.
Line-ups
Fulham
- 13Stockdale
- 4Heitinga
- 15Richardson
- 7Sidwell
- 5Hangeland
- 35Amorebieta
- 10HoltbySubstituted forRietherat 82'minutes
- 6Kvist
- 25Woodrow
- 8KasamiSubstituted forDejagahat 61'minutesBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBurnat 87'minutes
- 11Kacaniklic
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 3Riise
- 20Rodallega
- 24Dejagah
- 26Roberts
- 27Riether
- 33Burn
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 13Yanga-Mbiwa
- 36Dummett
- 24Tioté
- 6Williamson
- 2Coloccini
- 7Sissoko
- 8AnitaSubstituted forMarveauxat 81'minutes
- 9CisséSubstituted forAmeobiat 71'minutes
- 18de JongSubstituted forArmstrongat 86'minutes
- 11Gouffran
Substitutes
- 15Gosling
- 19Haidara
- 22Marveaux
- 23Ameobi
- 27Taylor
- 42Alnwick
- 43Armstrong
- Referee:
- Howard Webb
- Attendance:
- 25,664
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 1, Newcastle United 0.
Attempt blocked. Tim Krul (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Armstrong with a headed pass.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by William Kvist.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Fabricio Coloccini.
Attempt blocked. Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sascha Riether with a headed pass.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Newcastle United).
Fernando Amorebieta (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cheick Tioté (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Adam Armstrong (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
Attempt missed. William Kvist (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Dan Burn replaces Ashkan Dejagah because of an injury.
Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sascha Riether (Fulham).
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Adam Armstrong replaces Luuk de Jong.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Dummett with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Sascha Riether replaces Lewis Holtby.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Sylvain Marveaux replaces Vurnon Anita.
Foul by Michael Williamson (Newcastle United).
Johnny Heitinga (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kieran Richardson.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa.
Offside, Fulham. Ashkan Dejagah tries a through ball, but Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Shola Ameobi replaces Papiss Demba Cissé.
Booking
Ashkan Dejagah (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 1, Newcastle United 0. Ashkan Dejagah (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.
Attempt saved. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luuk de Jong.
Luuk de Jong (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Amorebieta (Fulham).
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Fernando Amorebieta.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Ashkan Dejagah replaces Pajtim Kasami.
Offside, Newcastle United. Paul Dummett tries a through ball, but Papiss Demba Cissé is caught offside.
Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Kvist (Fulham).
Attempt missed. Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Cauley Woodrow (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Kacaniklic.
Offside, Fulham. Kieran Richardson tries a through ball, but Pajtim Kasami is caught offside.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Michael Williamson.