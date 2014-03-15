Bristol City 0-0 Swindon Town

Ten-man Swindon held on to earn a point in a lively match against Bristol City.

City's Wade Elliott had the best chance of the opening period but his side-footed effort was saved.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas struck the post for the hosts, before Town midfielder Alex Pritchard was shown a straight red card for shoving Elliott to the ground.

The home side pressed hard, but Sam Baldock's header drifted wide and Emmanuel-Thomas shot tamely at Wes Foderingham as the visitors held out.

Mark Cooper's side may even have won it themselves but for goalkeeper Frank Fielding turning Ryan Harley's free-kick around the post and then producing a stunning double save to deny Michael Smith.

The result leaves Bristol City in 15th in League One, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Swindon remain ninth.

Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We started the game well and then I felt that Swindon came back into the game.

"I think we had the better opportunities in the first half. Had we taken one of those, it would have been a different game.

"When it became 11 against 10, we know what that's like. We had the same situation a few days ago and know how tough that can become."

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

"I'm very pleased with the effort. People question our spirit and desire but hopefully that's answered one or two critics.

"We were pretty comfortable at half-time, obviously the second half was a bit different. After [the red-card for Alex Pritchard] the 10 remaining players were outstanding.

"We reshuffled a little bit, it was a fantastic effort from the players.

"We've had to throw bodies on the line, they know they can rely on each other."