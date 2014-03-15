Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Birmingham City 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Birmingham City
-
- From the section Football
Caolan Lavery scored twice as Sheffield Wednesday clinched a convincing win over Birmingham.
The Owls took the lead when Lavery converted Kieran Lee's cross, then three minutes later Leon Best tapped in their second from a corner.
Will Packwood diverted a Jeremy Helan cross into his own net to make it 3-0, before Chris Maguire teed up Lavery to curl home his second.
Lee Novak prodded in a late consolation for the visitors.
But Wednesday's win was never in doubt and, after taking only one point from their last four games, Birmingham remain perched precariously above the Championship relegation zone.
The home side dominated from the start and Sam Hutchinson and Maguire both went close before Lavery broke the deadlock after 17 minutes.
Things quickly got worse for Lee Clark's side when Best made it 2-0 after Maguire flicked on Lee's corner.
After half-time, Packwood's own goal put the points beyond Birmingham, and the impressive Maguire set up Lavery for Wednesday's fourth goal.
Birmingham had been limited to long-range efforts from Emyr Huws until 10 minutes from time, when Novak converted Chris Burke's cross.
Wednesday boss Stuart Gray:
"I said to the players before they went out that they needed to get their tackles in, crosses in, shots in, and that's exactly what they did.
"I don't think Birmingham threatened all game. They got one back, which was a little disappointing, but I just wish it could have been 4-0 for the sake of the players."
Birmingham manager Lee Clark:
"I've got no complaints about the result because I thought Stuart's side were excellent, whereas we were just disappointing.
"I'm disappointed, frustrated, and worried. There are so many adjectives to describe how I'm feeling, but all in all I think that our efforts from Wednesday night [a 3-3 draw with Burnley] just took its toll on us.
"I'm nervous as it is because we are too close to the drop for my liking. It's not that bad at this moment in time but we just need to look after ourselves a little better."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 26Martinez
- 2Buxton
- 17Helan
- 20Lee
- 8Onyewu
- 36LoovensSubstituted forLleraat 76'minutes
- 18MaguireSubstituted forAfobeat 69'minutes
- 41Hutchinson
- 34Nuhiu
- 42Best
- 25LaveryBooked at 17minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Johnson
- 12Prutton
- 13Davies
- 14Coke
- 22Palmer
- 28Afobe
- 32Llera
Birmingham
- 1Randolph
- 23SpectorBooked at 65mins
- 37BlackettSubstituted forCaddisat 24'minutes
- 36Huws
- 14Packwood
- 4RobinsonSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
- 7Burke
- 20LeeSubstituted forMachedaat 58'minutes
- 12Novak
- 24Adeyemi
- 22Shinnie
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 8Ibe
- 9Macheda
- 13Doyle
- 19Zigic
- 31Caddis
- 35Rusnák
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 20,637
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Birmingham City 1.
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Lee.
Hand ball by Benik Afobe (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Caddis (Birmingham City).
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Tom Adeyemi (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jeremy Helan (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Macheda (Birmingham City).
Miguel Ángel Llera (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Federico Macheda (Birmingham City).
Oguchi Onyewu (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Macheda (Birmingham City).
Foul by Leon Best (Sheffield Wednesday).
Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Benik Afobe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jermaine Johnson replaces Caolan Lavery.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Birmingham City 1. Lee Novak (Birmingham City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Leon Best (Sheffield Wednesday).
Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emyr Huws (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Miguel Ángel Llera replaces Glenn Loovens because of an injury.
Caolan Lavery (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Leon Best (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Kieran Lee tries a through ball, but Leon Best is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Benik Afobe replaces Chris Maguire.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Birmingham City 0. Caolan Lavery (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Maguire following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Andrew Shinnie.
Foul by Leon Best (Sheffield Wednesday).
Emyr Huws (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Andrew Shinnie (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday).
Emyr Huws (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.