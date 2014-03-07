Wales Women 1-1 Romania Women

From the section

Wales Women were held to a draw at Port Talbot's GenQuip Stadium in the first of two friendly internationals against Romania.

Coventry's Hayley Ladd gave Wales a 1-0 half-time lead but Romania substitute Alexandra Lunca equalised early in the second half.

The sides meet again on Sunday at Llanelli's Stebonheath Park.

The two games form part of Wales' preparations for April's 2015 World Cup qualifiers against Turkey and Ukraine.

Wales squad for the games against Romania: Nicola Davies (Reading), Alice Evans (Yeovil Town), Rhian Cleverly (Bristol Academy), Kylie Davies (Millwall), Nicola Cousins (Cardiff City Ladies), Carys Hawkins (Perth), Sophie Ingle (Bristol Academy), Helen Bleazard (Yeovil), Loren Dykes (Bristol Academy), Angharad James (Bristol Academy), Michelle Green (Cardiff City Ladies), Hayley Ladd (Coventry), Jessica Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Georgia Evans (Bristol Academy), Sam Quayle (Bristol Academy), Nadia Lawrence (Íbv Vestmannaeyjar), Sarah Wiltshire (Watford), Helen Ward (Reading), Hannah Keryakoplis (Stoke City), Natasha Harding (Bristol Academy)