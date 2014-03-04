Gary Calder: Ex-Weymouth chief given eight-year ban from football

Former Weymouth chief executive Gary Calder has been suspended from football for eight years after being found guilty of multiple breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

Calder, who denied the charges, was guilty of providing information not publically available, for, or in relation to betting on the game against Rushden & Diamonds on 21 February 2009.

His side lost the Conference Premier match 9-0, after fielding a youth team because their senior players refused to play after their insurance had lapsed.

Calder, who left the financially troubled club later that year, was also found guilty of further breaches of FA rules on betting and fined £2.500.