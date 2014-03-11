Alan Pardew: Newcastle United boss banned for seven games

Newcastle United boss Alan Pardew has been handed a seven-game ban for his headbutt on Hull's David Meyler, a Premier League record for a manager.

Pardew clashed with the Republic of Ireland midfielder in the 72nd minute of his side's 4-1 win on 1 March.

An independent Football Association commission ruled the first three matches imposed are a stadium ban with the remaining four a touchline ban.

Aggro for Alan 13 Mar 2006: The then-West Ham boss denies Arsene Wenger's claim he is a racist or xenophobe. 5 Nov 2006: Still at Upton Park, Pardew apologises to Wenger after excessively celebrating a winner against the Gunners. 3 Sep 2012: Now Newcastle manager, Pardew is fined £20,000 and given a two-match touchline ban for pushing assistant referee Peter Kirkup in a 2-1 win over Tottenham. 13 Jan 2014: The Magpies boss apologises after cameras capture him verbally abusing Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Pardew, 52, was also fined £60,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

It is the first stadium ban for a Premier League manager.

Pardew told the club's website: "As I have made clear, I deeply regret the incident and again wholeheartedly apologise to all parties for my conduct, which I understand was not acceptable.

"I will accept the punishment handed down by the FA. My focus now turns to preparing the team for this weekend's game against Fulham and finishing the season as strongly as possible."

Pardew was fined £100,000 by his club hours after the incident and given a formal warning.

With the Magpies 3-1 up, Pardew was angered when Meyler shoved past him in an attempt to retrieve the ball to take a throw-in.

The pair came together, with the former Reading and Southampton boss pushing his head into the face of the Hull player.

A fracas involving players and staff from both sides followed and, when the crowd was dispersed, Meyler was booked and Pardew sent from the touchline.

Speaking after the match, Pardew said: "I did not mean any damage to the guy but I have moved my head forward. I tried to push him away with my head.

"I apologise to everyone. I should not have got involved in it.

"I don't think it was a headbutt. It wasn't a motion that was quick."

Media playback is not supported on this device MOTD pundits on Pardew headbutt

In their statement, released six hours after the game ended, Newcastle said Pardew's actions were "unacceptable" and "not the behaviour we expect from the manager".

BBC pundit, and former Wales international, Robbie Savage said Pardew should be banned for the remaining 10 games of the season.

Pardew was given a two-game ban for pushing an assistant referee in 2012 and has been at the centre of a series of controversial incidents.

In January, he said sorry after television cameras caught him verbally abusing Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini during the Magpies' 2-0 defeat at St James' Park.

In November 2006, he apologised to Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for his celebrations following a winning goal against the Gunners, eight months after he denied Wenger's claims he was a racist or xenophobe.