Match ends, Rangers 1, Albion Rovers 1.
Rangers 1-1 Albion Rovers
Albion Rovers' Scottish Cup dreams remain alive after they took Rangers to a replay.
Ciaran Donnelly volleyed the visitors in front and for long spells it looked as though they would book a return trip to Ibrox in the semi-final.
Rangers could not break down the visitors and it took until 13 minutes from time until Bilel Mohsni knocked in a contentious equaliser.
Albion Rovers had to withstand heavy pressure but more than earned a draw.
The two teams will have to do it all again in ten days' time when they go head-to-head at Hamilton Academical's New Douglas Park.
Rovers showed they had not arrived in Glasgow to simply make up the numbers when Liam Cusack fired wide from the edge of the box as early as the second minute.
That was just a warning shot, but they silenced Ibrox when they tore up the script and took the lead.
Lee McCulloch's attempted clearance from a corner was poor, sending a header back into the middle where Donnelly was able to find space amidst a flurry of bodies and volley the loose ball into the net from close range.
Rangers' initial response was slow, and it was only as half-time approached that they looked likely to unlock the visitors' rearguard; David Templeton twice firing in efforts from distance before Dean Shiels' drilled shot forced a low save from Neil Parry.
The pressure from the home side was cranked up after half-time. McCulloch, Jon Daly and Richard Foster were all off target from inside the area, and Templeton hit the bar.
As Rangers huffed and puffed, Rovers had the semi-final in their sights when the home side finally drew level in controversial circumstances.
When Mohsni went up with the goalkeeper for Templeton's deep cross the ball appeared to evade both as it found its way into the net.
The Coatbridge men were adamant it was a foul on Parry, but referee John Beaton awarded the goal and Mohsni was credited as the scorer.
Fraser Aird fired over as Rangers chased a winner, then Mohsni headed wide at the back post.
The home side continued to press. Parry was forced into saves from McCulloch and Templeton as the clock ticked into injury-time and Ally McCoist's side could not grab a winner.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Bell
- 2Foster
- 5Wallace
- 8BlackBooked at 38mins
- 6McCulloch
- 3Mohsni
- 4Aird
- 11Law
- 9DalySubstituted forFaureat 75'minutes
- 10ShielsSubstituted forLittleat 63'minutes
- 7Templeton
Substitutes
- 12Little
- 14Peralta Sosa
- 15Crawford
- 16Simonsen
- 17Faure
- 18Smith
- 19Sanchez Cribari
Albion
- 1ParryBooked at 84mins
- 2Reid
- 4RussellBooked at 35minsSubstituted forFloodat 75'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5DonnellyBooked at 37mins
- 6Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 11Phillips
- 8Chaplain
- 10DallasSubstituted forCrawfordat 21'minutes
- 7CusackSubstituted forKennedyat 69'minutes
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14Kennedy
- 15Walker
- 16Innes
- 17McGinley
- 18Flood
- 19Tiffney
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 23,976
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away1
- Corners
- Home14
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Albion Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Attempt missed. David Templeton (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. David Templeton (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Lee McCulloch (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Michael Dunlop.
Booking
Joshua Flood (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
David Templeton (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Flood (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Neil Parry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. David Templeton (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Richard Foster.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Sebastien Faure.
Ciaran Donnelly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Rangers).
Foul by Andrew Little (Rangers).
Michael Dunlop (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Albion Rovers 1. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Templeton.
Foul by Bilel Mohsni (Rangers).
Ciaran Donnelly (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joshua Flood replaces Barry Russell because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Sebastien Faure replaces Jon Daly.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Attempt saved. Andrew Little (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jon Daly (Rangers).
Dominic Kennedy (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Richard Foster (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Dominic Kennedy replaces Liam Cusack because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt missed. Liam Cusack (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Lee Wallace (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.