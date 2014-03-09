Match ends, Manchester City 1, Wigan Athletic 2.
Manchester City 1-2 Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
FA Cup holders Wigan will return to Wembley for a semi-final meeting with Arsenal after stunning Manchester City in a repeat of last year's final.
City, who won the Capital One Cup last weekend, paraded that trophy before kick-off but saw their hopes of a domestic treble unravel against their Championship opponents.
Jordi Gomez put the Latics ahead from the penalty spot after a mistake by Martin Demichelis and James Perch made it 2-0 after half-time thanks to another City error.
Manuel Pellegrini's side hit back through Samir Nasri but could not turn intense late pressure into further goals as an outstanding defensive display by Wigan got its reward.
It was another day to remember for the Latics fans, who watched their side lift the trophy at Wembley last year after a shock win over City, and also for their manager Uwe Rosler, too.
A City legend as a player, Rosler ensured his old side endured the sort of day they saw plenty of when he played for them in the 1990s.
Rosler was given a rousing reception from all parts of the Etihad ahead of kick-off, before his team showed why he has a reputation as a young manager to match the one he had as a player in a sky-blue shirt.
In the first-half, Wigan badgered City whenever they ventured forward, with wing-backs Perch and Stephen Crainey pressing forward to deny the home side space in midfield.
The Latics' flexible formation meant they also looked more lively when they attacked, but it took the sort of calamity from Demichelis which City's supporters are becoming wearily accustomed to seeing to give them the lead.
The defender allowed Marc-Antoine Fortune to spin away from him in the left-hand corner and then tripped the French striker as he stole into the area.
It was a clear penalty, which Gomez stepped up to calmly despatch past Costel Pantilimon.
Falling behind did not bring any sort of response from Pellegrini's men, who mustered just one shot at goal before half-time.
Things quickly got worse for them after the break when more atrocious defending allowed Wigan to double their lead.
This time it was Gael Clichy at fault, hesitating as James McArthur's cross trundled across the face of goal and allowing Perch to beat him to the ball and turn it home.
Pellegrini had seen enough, making a triple substitution after 53 minutes that saw David Silva, Edin Dzeko and James Millner summoned from the bench and given a rescue mission.
Initially, Wigan held out, but the home pressure was building. Dzeko headed a Clichy cross against a post then Aguero forced Carson into his first real save of the game with a scuffed shot after 65 minutes.
But the visitors' backline was finally breached moments later. Emmerson Boyce headed clear but only as far as Nasri, who fizzed a first-time shot through a crowd and into low into the net.
Suddenly the City fans, who have seen a few famous fightbacks here in recent seasons, believed their side could do it again. Wigan had other ideas.
Carson denied Aguero twice and Boyce cleared from underneath his own crossbar with Dzeko waiting to tap home.
City kept pouring forward but Richards flashed a shot wide and Dzeko saw another header drift agonisingly wide.
Five minutes of added time gave City more hope but it was Wigan who came closest to another goal when Pantilimon denied Fortune, and a famous victory was theirs.
Line-ups
Man City
- 30Pantilimon
- 2Richards
- 22Clichy
- 42Y TouréBooked at 48minsSubstituted forSilvaat 53'minutes
- 26Demichelis
- 6Lescott
- 15NavasSubstituted forDzekoat 53'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 14García Fernández
- 16Agüero
- 9NegredoSubstituted forMilnerat 53'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 8NasriBooked at 34mins
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 4Kompany
- 7Milner
- 10Dzeko
- 13Kolarov
- 17Rodwell
- 21Silva
Wigan
- 1CarsonBooked at 84mins
- 24Perch
- 3Crainey
- 7McCannSubstituted forBarnettat 45'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 21Ramis
- 17Boyce
- 15McManamanSubstituted forMcCleanat 58'minutes
- 16McArthur
- 32Fortuné
- 4McEachranSubstituted forEspinozaat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 14Gómez García-Penche
Substitutes
- 2Holgersson
- 6Rogne
- 11McClean
- 18Espinoza
- 25Barnett
- 26Al-Habsi
- 29Maynard
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 46,824
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 1, Wigan Athletic 2.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James McArthur.
Booking
Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Javi García (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic).
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Costel Pantilimon.
Attempt saved. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Gómez.
Foul by Sergio Agüero (Manchester City).
Emmerson Boyce (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Jordi Gómez (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Scott Carson (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Attempt blocked. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Milner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Stephen Crainey.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
Hand ball by Jordi Gómez (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, Manchester City. Gaël Clichy tries a through ball, but David Silva is caught offside.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Marc-Antoine Fortuné tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
Booking
James Milner (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Roger Espinoza (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joleon Lescott (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic).
Offside, Manchester City. Samir Nasri tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Stephen Crainey tries a through ball, but James McClean is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Manchester City. James Milner tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Micah Richards (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
Booking
Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Wigan Athletic 2. Samir Nasri (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Micah Richards with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by James Perch.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Roger Espinoza replaces Joshua McEachran.
Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Milner with a cross.
Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) hits the left post with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Gaël Clichy with a cross.