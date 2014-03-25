Arsenal 2-2 Swansea City

Match ends, Arsenal 2, Swansea City 2.
Mathieu Flamini's 90th-minute own goal denied Arsenal a comeback win over Swansea as Arsene Wenger's week of misery continued.
After their mauling at Chelsea on Saturday, the hosts started poorly and went behind to Wilfried Bony's header.
But two goals in 66 seconds changed the mood as Lukas Podolski poked in and Olivier Giroud scored from close range.
The doom returned when the ball ricocheted in off Flamini following Leon Britton's surge into the box.
It was a calamitous way to concede as Per Mertesacker intercepted the ball but it bounced off goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny before hitting the French midfielder.
Swansea came away with a point but they were left angry at the end when they were denied a chance to win the game as referee Lee Probert blew up with Jonathan De Guzman bearing down on goal.
Once that frustration had subsided, Garry Monk's team will look back on a well-earned draw as they increased the gap to the relegation zone to five points.
Wenger, on the other hand, will wonder what forces are conspiring against him after his side threw away the chance to recover from their nightmare at Stamford Bridge, when they lost 6-0 on his 1,000th game in charge.
Not even the introduction of debutant midfielder Kim Kallstrom - who finally made his debut after signing while injured in January - could help them hang on.
After the trouncing, questions were understandably raised about Arsenal's title credentials but had they hung on to their lead at Emirates Stadium, they would have been four points behind Jose Mourinho's Premier League leaders.
Instead, they trail Chelsea by six and their Champions League qualification now looks under threat as Everton's win at Newcastle means the Toffees are six points in arrears with a game in hand.
Wenger's side must hope that they do not suffer similarly when they host Manchester City on Saturday, with Manuel Pellegrini's side earning a confidence-boosting win at Old Trafford.
Ironically, Flamini was included in the side to offer more midfield assurance after the woeful display in west London.
But after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had tested Michel Vorm, the Gunners went behind.
Visiting left-back Neil Taylor was allowed time and space to advance deep into the Arsenal half and he picked out Bony, who still had work to do as he planted his firm header past Szczesny for his 20th goal of the season.
Monk's team could have doubled their lead had Michu, making his first start since 15 December, not opted for the wrong pass after a swift counter attack.
Arsenal did offer their fans some hope, but although they took control in midfield, Swansea were ably led at the back by Ashley Williams although Bony and Jonjo Shelvey were guilty of kicks on Tomas Rosicky and Santi Cazorla respectively.
The Gunners were greeted by a smattering of boos at half-time and frustration grew inside the Emirates as the hosts tried to be too intricate on the edge of the Swansea box.
The relief that met Podolski's goal, as the German volleyed in from Gibbs's cross, soon to turned to joy. Within two minutes, Podolski advanced down the left and crossed for the on-rushing Giroud.
But then just as the Gunners thought they might get some closure, their latest misfortune struck.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 3Sagna
- 28Gibbs
- 8Arteta
- 4Mertesacker
- 5Vermaelen
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forPodolskiat 57'minutes
- 20Flamini
- 12GiroudSubstituted forSanogoat 89'minutes
- 7RosickySubstituted forKällströmat 79'minutes
- 19Cazorla
Substitutes
- 9Podolski
- 21Fabianski
- 22Sanogo
- 25Jenkinson
- 29Källström
- 40Bellerín
- 44Gnabry
Swansea
- 1Vorm
- 22Rangel
- 3TaylorSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
- 7Britton
- 4Flores Moreno
- 6Williams
- 20De Guzmán
- 8ShelveySubstituted forHernándezat 79'minutes
- 10BonyBooked at 34mins
- 9Pérez CuestaSubstituted forDyerat 63'minutes
- 15Routledge
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 11Hernández
- 12Dyer
- 21Cañas Ruiz Herrera
- 25Tremmel
- 26Vázquez García
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 59,937
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 2, Swansea City 2.
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Davies (Swansea City).
Offside, Swansea City. Angel Rangel tries a through ball, but Jonathan De Guzmán is caught offside.
Goal!
Own Goal by Mathieu Flamini, Arsenal. Arsenal 2, Swansea City 2.
Foul by Lukas Podolski (Arsenal).
Chico (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Yaya Sanogo replaces Olivier Giroud.
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chico (Swansea City).
Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).
Foul by Kim Källström (Arsenal).
Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).
Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Kim Källström replaces Tomas Rosicky.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Pablo Hernández replaces Jonjo Shelvey.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, Swansea City 1. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lukas Podolski with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Ben Davies replaces Neil Taylor because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Swansea City 1. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs.
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Swansea City).
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Angel Rangel (Swansea City).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Nathan Dyer replaces Michu.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal).
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michu (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jonathan De Guzmán with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jonjo Shelvey (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Neil Taylor.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Lukas Podolski replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt missed. Michu (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a cross.
Attempt missed. Michu (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan De Guzmán.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Chico (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.