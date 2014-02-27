Match ends, Napoli 3, Swansea City 1.
Napoli 3-1 Swansea City (agg 3-1 )
Swansea were agonisingly knocked out of the Europa League by Napoli as Gonzalo Higuain and Gokhan Inler scored two goals in the last 12 minutes.
After the first leg finished goalless, Rafael Benitez's side took the lead through Lorenzo Insigne's lob.
Jonathan de Guzman equalised with a powerful low shot which looked to have put the Swans through on away goals.
But Higuain's hooked shot and Inler's tap-in at the death sent Napoli through.
It was a bitter blow to Swansea who looked more threatening throughout the second leg and showed plenty of character after going behind.
The Swans enjoyed a lot of possession early on but mostly in their own half as Napoli pressed high up the pitch.
Yet it was a counter-attack which nearly gave Garry Monk's side the lead.
Pablo Hernandez's cross-field pass found Marvin Emnes who flicked the ball towards goal over the advancing Napoli keeper Pepa Reina, but it was cleared off the line by Raul Albiol.
Former Real Madrid striker Higuain should have put the Italians in front when he found himself with time and space eight yards out but the Argentine fired his effort over the bar.
Moments later a defensive mix-up saw Italy striker Insigne get in behind the Swansea back four, some of whom had tried to play the offside trap, and the 22-year-old lobbed the ball over Swans keeper Michel Vorm to give Napoli the lead.
The 900 or so Swans fans at the Stadio San Paolo may have feared the worst against the Italians, who are third in Serie A and only dropped into the Europa League after missing out on progression to the Champions League knockout stages on goal difference.
But the Welsh side, who also knew an equaliser would potentially be good enough to send them through, took the game to their hosts.
Swansea's striker Wilfried Bony was proving a handful and the impressive Hernandez thrived in his more central midfield role.
When a Napoli attack broke down, the Spaniard and De Guzman looked to link up and feed off Bony and it was not long before the approach brought the Swans level.
Bony's flicked pass into the path of De Guzman sent the Dutchman clear and his low shot beat Reina to bring the scores level.
Instead of sitting on their lead Swansea continued to attack and looked dangerous on the break.
Napoli were largely restricted to long-range efforts and the home fans became increasingly frustrated as the game wore on.
Swansea's Dwight Tiendalli had an appeal for a penalty turned down after falling in the box following a challenge by Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam.
Bony spurned a great chance to put the Swans in front when he could only head Hernandez's cross straight at Reina.
Swansea appeared to be cruising through to the last 16 until the predatory Higuain reacted quickest to hook a loose ball past Michel Vorm inside the box.
Monk's men pushed forward in search of a late equaliser but were caught on the break deep into injury time with Inler's finish sealing the win for Napoli.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 11Maggio
- 31Ghoulam
- 88InlerBooked at 84mins
- 4Adriano Buss
- 33Albiol
- 7CallejónSubstituted forBritosat 84'minutes
- 85Behrami
- 9Higuaín
- 19PandevSubstituted forHamsikat 59'minutes
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Réveillere
- 5Britos
- 14Mertens
- 15Colombo
- 17Hamsik
- 20Dzemaili
- 91Zapata
Swansea
- 1Vorm
- 19Tiendalli
- 33Davies
- 20De GuzmánSubstituted forPozuelo Meleroat 82'minutes
- 4Flores MorenoBooked at 54mins
- 6Williams
- 57EmnesSubstituted forTaylorat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Cañas Ruiz HerreraBooked at 47mins
- 10Bony
- 11Hernández
- 15RoutledgeSubstituted forDyerat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Amat
- 3Taylor
- 12Dyer
- 22Rangel
- 24Pozuelo Melero
- 25Tremmel
- 54Ngog
- Referee:
- Ovidiu Hategan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Swansea City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 3, Swansea City 1. Gökhan Inler (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marek Hamsik following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Neil Taylor (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Swansea City).
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo with a cross.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by José Reina.
Attempt saved. Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Attempt missed. Chico (Swansea City) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Henrique.
Offside, Napoli. Dries Mertens tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Booking
Gökhan Inler (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Cañas (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gökhan Inler (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Miguel Britos replaces José Callejón.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Álex Pozuelo replaces Jonathan De Guzmán.
Offside, Swansea City. Ashley Williams tries a through ball, but Wilfried Bony is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Swansea City 1. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrique (Napoli).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Neil Taylor replaces Marvin Emnes.
Attempt blocked. Gökhan Inler (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Swansea City).
Gökhan Inler (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Chico.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gökhan Inler.
Foul by Chico (Swansea City).
Marek Hamsik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Emnes.