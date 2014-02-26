Match ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Real Madrid 6.
Schalke 1-6 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale scored twice as Real Madrid hammered Schalke away to all but reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
The Welshman netted his side's second after a mazy dribble and added a cool finish for Real's fifth.
Cristiano Ronaldo beat Joel Matip with a flurry of stepovers for a superb third as he and Karim Benzema also scored twice in a thrilling display.
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's spectacular injury-time volley pulled a goal back, but the tie seems over as a contest.
Madrid's pursuit of a 10th European Cup has become a growing obsession since their last victory in the competition in 2002 and the slick way their expensively assembled attack combined will have their supporters dreaming that their wait could soon be over.
Schalke have enjoyed a recent resurgence in the Bundesliga but that form proved meaningless against Real Madrid's speed and skill as the Spanish giants scored for a record 32nd successive Champions League game.
Home manager Jens Keller had presciently claimed in the build-up that his side would need "a small miracle" to advance and his side began in correspondingly cautious fashion.
The initial signs were promising with Benedikt Howedes heading just wide and the visitors were held comfortably at bay in the early stages. But the Germans crumbled in the face of Real's first purposeful attack.
Bale, cutting in off the flank, left Sead Kolasinac reeling with a change of pace and direction before feeding Ronaldo. The Portuguese's attempt to flick a pass back into the path of Bale was partially cut out by Felipe Santana but Benzema was on hand to sweep home the loose ball.
Schalke should have been level 77 seconds later. Julian Draxler met Jefferson Farfan's cross five yards out with a clean connection but a full-length point-blank stop from Iker Casillas denied what seemed a certain equaliser.
Max Meyer snatched at the rebound and from that let-off Real accelerated away to carry the tie surely out of the Germans' reach.
Bale, buoyed by his superb long-range effort in Real's 3-0 weekend win over Elche, was lively throughout and produced another gem after Benzema had pounced on a dawdling Santana.
The Welshman weaved through the remnants of the Schalke defence, deftly shifting the ball from left foot to right, before poking a neat finish inside the near post.
Ronaldo had only been kept off the scoresheet by the inside of the post and two good reflex saves from goalkeeper Fahrmann, but Schalke could only deny him so long.
Shortly after the restart, centre-back Matip found himself isolated one on one with Ronaldo and a triple stepover later was tackling thin air, with the World Player of the Year round him and firing into the bottom corner.
The Real onslaught was unrelenting. Benzema combined sweetly with Ronaldo before sliding home a low shot for a fourth and Bale was similarly dead-eyed when he rewarded Sergio Ramos's disguised through-ball with a precise finish.
Ronaldo rounded the beleaguered Fahrmann to add a sixth, however the home fans that remained saw their side score the best goal of the night.
Huntelaar, who spent seven months at Real Madrid in 2009 before leaving for AC Milan, crashed an unstoppable volley past former team-mate Casillas from the edge of the area to at least give his side something to show from a demoralising night.
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 4HöwedesBooked at 62mins
- 6KolasinacSubstituted forFuchsat 76'minutes
- 33Neustädter
- 32Matip
- 5Santana
- 17FarfánSubstituted forObasiat 72'minutes
- 9BoatengSubstituted forGoretzkaat 59'minutes
- 25HuntelaarBooked at 72mins
- 7Meyer
- 10Draxler
Substitutes
- 2Hoogland
- 8Goretzka
- 14Papadopoulos
- 19Obasi
- 23Fuchs
- 28Szalai
- 34Hildebrand
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 15Carvajal
- 12Marcelo
- 14AlonsoSubstituted forIllarramendiat 73'minutes
- 3Pepe
- 4Ramos
- 19Modric
- 22Di MaríaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forIscoat 68'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 80'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2Varane
- 5da Silva Coentrão
- 17Arbeloa
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 23Isco
- 24Illarramendi
- 25López
- Referee:
- Howard Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away11
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 1, Real Madrid 6.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 1, Real Madrid 6. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Real Madrid 6. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesé replaces Gareth Bale.
Attempt blocked. Chinedu Obasi (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Christian Fuchs replaces Sead Kolasinac because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Xabi Alonso.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sead Kolasinac.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Chinedu Obasi replaces Jefferson Farfán.
Booking
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04).
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Real Madrid 5. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Ramos with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Ángel Di María.
Offside, Real Madrid. Pepe tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pepe (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Felipe Santana.
Booking
Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joel Matip (FC Schalke 04).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Leon Goretzka replaces Kevin-Prince Boateng because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Real Madrid 4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Neustädter.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, Real Madrid 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gareth Bale.