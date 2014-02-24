Luke Norris: Dagenham extend Brentford striker's loan spell

Luke Norris

Brentford striker Luke Norris has extended his loan spell at Dagenham & Redbridge into a second month.

The 20-year-old, who has scored two goals in six appearances for the Daggers, will now remain at Victoria Road until 23 March.

"Hopefully, Luke can contribute like he has done, in our games over the coming weeks," manager Wayne Burnett said.

"He's done very well since he's been here and importantly, he and the club wanted him to stay."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired