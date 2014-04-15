Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Crawley Town 2-0 Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Goals from Matt Tubbs and Gwion Edwards sealed victory for Crawley and heaped more pressure on Tranmere Rovers.
The results means Rovers remain only three points above the League One relegation zone with four games left.
The visitors had chances but Matthew Pennington's header and Max Power's shot were kept out by Paul Jones before Tubbs curled in a free-kick.
Jake Cassidy was denied by Jones when one on one before Edwards sealed it, poking past keeper Owain Fon Williams.
Tranmere Rovers caretaker manager John McMahon told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"Too many players were poor in the first half, without naming names. The performance levels need to improve if we're going to get anything from games.
"We've created our own problems by giving the ball away too easily and by the ball not sticking. There were a lot of needless mistakes that we need to improve on.
"Overall, we've probably had the better opportunities. In the second half we looked a lot better and looked like we could score at any time, but you leave yourself vulnerable late in the game."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1JonesBooked at 64mins
- 4Connolly
- 3SadlerBooked at 90mins
- 10DrurySubstituted forEdwardsat 76'minutes
- 5McFadzean
- 12Walsh
- 21Jones
- 15Bulman
- 14Proctor
- 18TubbsSubstituted forTorresat 60'minutes
- 11SimpsonSubstituted forDickerat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Essam
- 8Torres
- 9Fallon
- 19Monakana
- 25Maddison
- 26Edwards
- 28Dicker
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 29Pennington
- 23Ridehalgh
- 17Power
- 4Taylor
- 5Goodison
- 15KirbySubstituted forRoweat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Jennings
- 26Akpa-Akpro
- 14Cassidy
- 20BrownSubstituted forStocktonat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Holmes
- 12Rowe
- 16Stockton
- 24Morris
- 28Boland
- 32Arthurworrey
- 33Mooney
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 3,443
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Booking
James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
James Rowe (Tranmere Rovers) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Ian Goodison (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers).
Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ian Goodison.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 2, Tranmere Rovers 0. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gary Dicker.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Liam Ridehalgh (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Dicker replaces Josh Simpson.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. James Rowe replaces Jake Kirby.
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Sergio Torres (Crawley Town).
Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Gwion Edwards replaces Andy Drury.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Cole Stockton replaces Junior Brown.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Paul Jones (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Matt Tubbs.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Michael Jones.
Attempt blocked. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.