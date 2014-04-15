Crawley Town 2-0 Tranmere Rovers

Goals from Matt Tubbs and Gwion Edwards sealed victory for Crawley and heaped more pressure on Tranmere Rovers.

The results means Rovers remain only three points above the League One relegation zone with four games left.

The visitors had chances but Matthew Pennington's header and Max Power's shot were kept out by Paul Jones before Tubbs curled in a free-kick.

Jake Cassidy was denied by Jones when one on one before Edwards sealed it, poking past keeper Owain Fon Williams.

Tranmere Rovers caretaker manager John McMahon told BBC Radio Merseyside:

Media playback is not supported on this device Post-match: Tranmere caretaker boss McMahon

"Too many players were poor in the first half, without naming names. The performance levels need to improve if we're going to get anything from games.

"We've created our own problems by giving the ball away too easily and by the ball not sticking. There were a lot of needless mistakes that we need to improve on.

"Overall, we've probably had the better opportunities. In the second half we looked a lot better and looked like we could score at any time, but you leave yourself vulnerable late in the game."