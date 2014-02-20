Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Swansea City 0-0 Napoli

By Aled Williams

BBC Wales Sport

Swansea's Chico Flores in action against Napoli

Swansea City were denied victory by fine goalkeeping as they were held to a goalless draw by Napoli in the round of 32 first leg.

The home side impressed in an entertaining first half with visiting keeper Rafael Cabral denying Wilfried Bony, Wayne Routledge and Angel Rangel.

Swansea deserved a goal but the injured Rafael's replacement Pepe Reina also denied Ashley Williams and Routledge.

The second leg takes place next Thursday in Italy.

Swansea head coach Garry Monk, in charge for only his fourth match since replacing Michael Laudrup, described the game as the biggest test of his fledgling coaching career.

Monk was up against the experienced Rafael Benitez, who led Chelsea to Europa League success last season having previously managed Valencia to a Uefa Cup win in 2004.

The Italians looked dangerous early on when Jose Callejon dragged his effort wide of Michel Vorm's post within the opening three minutes.

Vorm denied Marek Hamsik before opposite number Rafael made an equally good save to deny Nathan Dyer in what was a frenetic start to the game.

Bony unleashed a shot from the edge of the area but his effort flew wide of the post and Dyer's cross from the right eluded the Ivorian.

Swansea midfielder Jose Canas battles for the ball with Gokhan Inler

Swansea were playing with confidence and purpose, encapsulated by a move in which their top-scorer Bony came close to breaking the deadlock.

Pablo Hernandez threaded a pinpoint pass to the feet of the striker, who took too much time on the ball which allowed Rafael to make the save.

There was no respite for the Napoli defence with Jose Canas firing over the crossbar and the unmarked Williams heading over following Hernandez's corner.

Keeper Rafael was kept busy, getting a fingertip to Routledge's long-range drive before tipping full-back Rangel's header over the bar from the resulting corner.

Brazilian Rafael did not reappear for the second half after picking up an injury and he was replaced by on-loan Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina.

Napoli made a promising start with Gonzalo Higuain cleverly played in by Callejon but Vorm came off his line quickly and the Argentine striker fired over the bar.

Callejon got the better of Ben Davies before unleashing a curling effort wide of the post but the second half was not played at the same high tempo of the first 45 minutes.

Swansea had offered little in the second half until captain Williams' powerful header from substitute Jonathan de Guzman's excellent delivery was beaten away by Reina.

De Guzman wasted a free-kick from a promising position, firing over the crossbar, before Reina palmed away Routledge's curling shot as Swansea stepped up the pressure.

Another chance went begging as the game entered the final six minutes, the unmarked Chico Flores heading straight at Reina after connecting with De Guzman's free-kick.

Swansea's efforts deserved a goal but their performance against the side currently third in Serie A will have given them confidence ahead of next Thursday's daunting second leg in Naples.

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 1Vorm
  • 22Rangel
  • 33Davies
  • 7Britton
  • 4Flores Moreno
  • 6Williams
  • 12DyerSubstituted forEmnesat 79'minutes
  • 21Cañas Ruiz HerreraSubstituted forShelveyat 71'minutes
  • 10Bony
  • 11HernándezBooked at 56minsSubstituted forDe Guzmánat 56'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 15Routledge

Substitutes

  • 2Amat
  • 3Taylor
  • 8Shelvey
  • 20De Guzmán
  • 25Tremmel
  • 54Ngog
  • 57Emnes

Napoli

  • 1BarbosaSubstituted forReinaat 45'minutes
  • 11MaggioBooked at 71mins
  • 2Réveillere
  • 88Inler
  • 4Adriano Buss
  • 5Britos
  • 7Callejón
  • 20Dzemaili
  • 9HiguaínSubstituted forPandevat 84'minutes
  • 17HamsikBooked at 72mins
  • 24InsigneBooked at 59minsSubstituted forMertensat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Mertens
  • 19Pandev
  • 25Reina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Albiol
  • 85Behrami
  • 91Zapata
Referee:
Ivan Bebek

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home21
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Swansea City 0, Napoli 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Napoli 0.

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Christian Maggio with a cross.

Foul by Ben Davies (Swansea City).

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henrique (Napoli).

Hand ball by Wilfried Bony (Swansea City).

Marvin Emnes (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Réveillere (Napoli).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ashley Williams.

Booking

Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City).

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Chico (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan De Guzmán.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Goran Pandev replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gökhan Inler (Napoli).

Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Marvin Emnes replaces Nathan Dyer because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt blocked. Blerim Dzemaili (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt missed. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Marek Hamsik (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Jonjo Shelvey replaces José Cañas.

Booking

Christian Maggio (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wayne Routledge (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Maggio (Napoli).

Foul by Angel Rangel (Swansea City).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Williams (Swansea City).

Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by José Cañas (Swansea City).

Gökhan Inler (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Christian Maggio.

Attempt saved. Ashley Williams (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jonathan De Guzmán with a cross.

