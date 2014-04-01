Championship
Blackburn3Brighton3

Blackburn Rovers 3-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Oscar Garcia

Brighton moved to within three points of the play-off positions after coming from behind twice to end a three-match losing streak with a draw at Blackburn.

David Rodriguez put the visitors ahead from inside the area early on before Jordan Rhodes levelled from close range.

Tom Cairney put the hosts ahead from a tight angle before Gordon Greer levelled from six yards.

A Rhodes penalty restored Rovers' lead but Dale Stephens's header equalised.

Brighton had lost their last three matches without scoring but Stephens's late equaliser moves them to within three points of sixth-placed Reading.

Blackburn have only won one of their last seven matches and are now seven points away from Reading.

The hosts started slowly and Brighton took the lead when Rodriguez latched onto Jesse Lingard's through ball to finish.

Gary Bowyer's men hit back though and Rhodes scored when he diverted in Tom Cairney's free-kick.

Cairney, returning from injury, then finished well from an acute angle after good approach play by Tommy Spurr.

Post-match: Brighton coach Jones

Rovers were on top after the break but, following a host of missed chances, Greer fired home Kazenga Lua Lua's cross to level.

Rhodes's 50th goal for the club came from the penalty spot, after Grant Hanley was fouled, but Stephens headed home Lingard's cross to equalise.

Blackburn boss Gary Bowyer: "We're on the receiving end of it tonight. In the last two games it's been us scoring late on, but I think that's the least we deserved.

"Brighton only had four shots on target. I'm majorly disappointed because the first goal we scored was an outstanding finish, second goal was an unbelievable move and third goal was a penalty.

Post-match: Blackburn manager Bowyer

"And then you look at the goals we've conceded, I'm majorly disappointed. We've kept 12 clean sheets this season and we have to get back to that quickly because we're scoring goals."

Brighton assistant head coach Nathan Jones: "This was the least effective we've been in terms of possession and control of the game and ironically enough we scored more goals than we have in the previous three but that's football.

"We're very pleased with that point because it stops the run we're on, it's a game in hand so it takes us a point closer to the play-off pack so that's one pleasing thing.

"Nowadays if you're four points off it, it takes two results and two games. Now it's one game to get us back in it and that's a positive really."

Line-ups

Blackburn

  • 1Robinson
  • 16Keane
  • 3Spurr
  • 29EvansSubstituted forTaylorat 68'minutes
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Kilgallon
  • 45Cairney
  • 17WilliamsonSubstituted forGestedeat 88'minutes
  • 11Rhodes
  • 8DunnSubstituted forKingat 70'minutes
  • 32Conway

Substitutes

  • 2Kane
  • 7King
  • 13Eastwood
  • 15Varney
  • 19Taylor
  • 22Feeney
  • 39Gestede

Brighton

  • 29Kuszczak
  • 2BrunoBooked at 75mins
  • 17Ward
  • 4Andrews
  • 3Greer
  • 20Upson
  • 38InceSubstituted forStephensat 45'minutes
  • 18Forster-CaskeySubstituted forMarchat 63'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 19Ulloa
  • 35Lingard
  • 9Rodríguez SánchezSubstituted forLua Luaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Brezovan
  • 5Dunk
  • 6Stephens
  • 14Calderón
  • 21López Moreno
  • 25Lua Lua
  • 27March
Referee:
Keith Hill
Attendance:
12,332

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matthew Upson.

Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.

Matthew Upson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Rudy Gestede replaces Lee Williamson.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Blackburn Rovers. Jordan Rhodes draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Keith Andrews.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Keith Andrews.

Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Blackburn Rovers 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Gordon Greer (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kazenga Lua Lua with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Matthew Kilgallon.

Attempt saved. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Ward with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Kazenga Lua Lua replaces David Rodríguez.

Booking

Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bruno (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jesse Lingard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).

Foul by Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joshua King replaces David Dunn.

Booking

Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Chris Taylor replaces Corry Evans because of an injury.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Grant Hanley.

Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Rhodes.

Foul by Stephen Ward (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Michael Keane (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester39268574373786
2Burnley392213464333179
3QPR392010948331570
4Derby392091069452469
5Wigan3918101153391464
6Reading3916121160461460
7Nottm Forest39141695648858
8Ipswich391513115144758
9Brighton391512124236657
10Bournemouth391510145355-255
11Blackburn391314125253-153
12Watford3813131260471352
13Middlesbrough391116124943649
14Sheff Wed391212154847148
15Leeds39138185259-747
16Huddersfield391210175054-446
17Bolton391015145055-545
18Doncaster391110183557-2243
19Blackpool391012173354-2142
20Birmingham391010194959-1040
21Charlton37911172747-2038
22Barnsley38811193865-2735
23Millwall39712203769-3233
24Yeovil39711213762-2532
View full Championship table

