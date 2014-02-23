Match ends, Liverpool 4, Swansea City 3.
Liverpool 4-3 Swansea City
Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge scored twice as Liverpool beat Swansea in a thriller to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League.
Sturridge's opener came two minutes in and Henderson soon bent in a second.
But Jonjo Shelvey pulled one back with a fine 20-yard shot and Wilfried Bony headed in off Martin Skrtel to level.
Sturridge headed in his second from Luis Suarez's cross but Bony pulled Swansea level from the penalty spot before Henderson stabbed in the winner.
The best and worst of Liverpool was once again on show as the Reds closed the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points.
But manager Brendan Rodgers was once again relying on his team's attacking class to override its defensive deficiencies as they maintained their bid to end a five-season exile from the Champions League.
There were flashes of fine forward play as Sturridge became only the second player to score in eight consecutive Premier League matches, taking his tally to 18 league goals for the season in the process.
The Reds are now the Premier League's top scorers with 70 goals but looked ragged at the back far too often for Rodgers's comfort.
Garry Monk's Swansea, who remain four points above the relegation zone, deserve credit for the way they fought back from Liverpool's early goals, and showed no little quality themselves after the exertions of Thursday's goalless draw with Napoli in the Europa League.
The hosts moved in front after just two minutes when Raheem Sterling played through Sturridge, who took the ball around visiting keeper Michel Vorm and clipped it into an empty net.
But the Reds were far from convincing, and Swansea had created two chances for Bony before Henderson doubled their advantage.
Sturridge chased down a long ball from Suarez and drifted in from the right before laying off for Henderson to bend a shot into the top corner.
But two minutes later the visitors made good on their early threat, Nathan Dyer cutting in from the right and feeding former Liverpool man Shelvey, who curled a first-time shot into the top corner off the underside of the bar.
And Monk's side were level four minutes later when Jonathan de Guzman's free-kick was headed in by Bony via a deflection off Skrtel.
But Liverpool restored their advantage 10 minutes before the break when Philippe Coutinho found Suarez and the Uruguayan lifted a cross to the far post for Sturridge to head in.
Again the lead was destined not to last. Two minutes after the interval Skrtel was penalised for his grapple with Bony in the area and the Swansea striker found the corner with the resulting spot-kick.
As the hosts looked to go back in front, Vorm turned wide from Suarez and Skrtel headed over from the Steven Gerrard corner that followed.
De Guzman bent a free-kick just wide at the other end but with 15 minutes left Henderson stabbed the Reds ahead for the third time.
Suarez's shot was blocked by Ashley Williams and after Vorm blocked Henderson's first shot the England midfielder prodded in the rebound from six yards.
Liverpool were not about to give up the lead again and Gerrard even had a late effort deflected on to the post by Chico Flores as they pressed for a fifth.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Swansea City 3.
Attempt missed. David Ngog (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Offside, Liverpool. Joe Allen tries a through ball, but Luis Suarez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Attempt blocked. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Glen Johnson (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Ngog (Swansea City).
Attempt saved. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jon Flanagan.
Jon Flanagan (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).
Simon Mignolet (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. David Ngog (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wayne Routledge.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Kolo Touré.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Victor Moses replaces Daniel Sturridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. David Ngog replaces Nathan Dyer.
Attempt saved. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Suarez.
Luis Suarez (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Williams (Swansea City).
Goal!
Goal! Liverpool 4, Swansea City 3. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Gerrard.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Pablo Hernández replaces Jonathan De Guzmán.
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil Taylor (Swansea City).
Attempt missed. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Sturridge.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chico (Swansea City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luis Suarez (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Kolo Touré replaces Daniel Agger.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Ashley Williams.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Allen.
Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Jordan Henderson.
Foul by Daniel Agger (Liverpool).
Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Attempt saved. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wilfried Bony.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Allen replaces Raheem Sterling.
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.