Queen's Park 0-1 Annan Athletic
Annan Athletic closed the gap on league leaders Peterhead with a victory over bottom club Queen's Park.
The only goal of the game came before the half-hour mark, when Scott Davidson set Kenneth Mackay up to score with a lob for his 11th of the season.
James Brough came close to levelling for the home side as he tested Kenny Arthur in the Annan goal with a header.
And Davidson's fizzing shot was tipped over the bar by Queens' goalkeeper Lucas Birinstinfil.
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Birnstingl
- 2GallacherSubstituted forDavisonat 45'minutes
- 3Coll
- 6Baty
- 5BroughBooked at 71mins
- 4Fisher
- 11Spittal
- 10AndersonSubstituted forMcVeyat 59'minutes
- 9Gormley
- 8WallaceSubstituted forCollinsat 86'minutes
- 7Burns
Substitutes
- 12Quinn
- 14Gibson
- 15McVey
- 16Vitoria
- 17Collins
- 18Davison
- 20Lochhead
Annan Athletic
- 1Arthur
- 2Sloan
- 3McNiff
- 6Flynn
- 4WatsonBooked at 26mins
- 5Swinglehurst
- 11Love
- 8Mitchell
- 10ToddSubstituted forBrannanat 46'minutes
- 9MackaySubstituted forOrsiat 86'minutes
- 7DavidsonSubstituted forChisholmat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Black
- 14Bradley
- 15Brannan
- 16Chisholm
- 18Jardine
- 19Orsi
- 20Mitchell
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
- Attendance:
- 356
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Lee Davison (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Iain Chisholm (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Andrew Mitchell (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Liam Gormley (Queen's Park).
Iain Chisholm (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Collins replaces Tony Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Daniel Orsi replaces Kenneth Mackay.
Tony Wallace (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Chisholm (Annan Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Iain Chisholm replaces Scott Davidson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Lee Davison (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Davidson (Annan Athletic).
Booking
Jamie Brough (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.
Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Brough (Queen's Park).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Lucas Birnstingl.
Attempt saved. Scott Davidson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Lee Davison (Queen's Park).
Kieran Brannan (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Baty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Liam Gormley (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Conor McVey replaces David Anderson because of an injury.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Andrew Mitchell (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Brough.
Attempt saved. Jamie Brough (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Queen's Park).
Matthew Flynn (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Kieran Brannan replaces Josh Todd.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Lee Davison replaces Paul Gallacher because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Annan Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Kenneth Mackay (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Bernard Coll (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.