Queen's Park 0-1 Annan Athletic

From the section

Annan Athletic closed the gap on league leaders Peterhead with a victory over bottom club Queen's Park.

The only goal of the game came before the half-hour mark, when Scott Davidson set Kenneth Mackay up to score with a lob for his 11th of the season.

James Brough came close to levelling for the home side as he tested Kenny Arthur in the Annan goal with a header.

And Davidson's fizzing shot was tipped over the bar by Queens' goalkeeper Lucas Birinstinfil.