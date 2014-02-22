Match ends, Rangers 3, Stenhousemuir 3.
Rangers 3-3 Stenhousemuir
Stenhousemuir became only the second team to take points off Scottish League One leaders Rangers this season in a goal-laden encounter at Ibrox.
Goals from Sean Dickson and Sean Higgins either side of Nicky Law's leveller put Stenny 2-1 up by the hour mark.
An own goal by Ross McMillan restored parity before Jon Daly's header put Rangers ahead for the first time.
But Higgins' penalty sealed a point for the visitors.
Rangers' lead at the top of the division is cut to 21 points with 11 matches to play. Stenny are seven points off the play-off places.
Ally McCoist's side were forceful early on and Emilson Cribari's effort was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Chris Smith.
The visitors scored with virtually their first attack, Dickson chesting down Nicky Devlin's cut-back and firing past Cammy Bell.
Rangers sought parity, and though David Templeton sliced over, Law's curling shot drew them level.
Andy Little then clipped the top of Smith's bar with a powerful strike.
Stenny regained their composure in the second half and Sean Lynch crossed for Higgins to head into the net.
But McCoist's men came back again, with McMillan diverting Fraser Aird's shot beyond Smith.
Daly was next to score, his flicked header from Aird's delivery reaching its intended destination.
However, a push by Cribari on McMillan resulted in a penalty and Higgins was composed as he beat Bell from 12 yards.
Concerted pressure on the Stenhousemuir goal ensued but though Little threatened with a header, there was to be no further scoring.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1Bell
- 2FaureSubstituted forFosterat 45+3'minutes
- 5Wallace
- 8BlackBooked at 50mins
- 6McCullochBooked at 90mins
- 3Sanchez CribariBooked at 75mins
- 4Aird
- 11Law
- 7LittleSubstituted forShielsat 85'minutes
- 9Daly
- 10TempletonBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 12Crawford
- 14Foster
- 15Peralta Sosa
- 16Simonsen
- 17Shiels
- 18Smith
- 19Telfer
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Devlin
- 3Malone
- 8Rowson
- 4McMillan
- 5Greacen
- 10DicksonSubstituted forWattat 83'minutes
- 6Hodge
- 11HigginsBooked at 76minsSubstituted forDouglasat 90+1'minutes
- 9Lynch
- 7McKinlaySubstituted forSmithat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14McNeil
- 15Douglas
- 16Watt
- 17Shaw
- 18Brash
- 19Nimmo
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 41,794
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 3, Stenhousemuir 3.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Hodge.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Errol Douglas replaces Sean Higgins.
Booking
Lee McCulloch (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Darren Smith (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee McCulloch (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Eddie Malone.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David Templeton.
Attempt blocked. Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dean Shiels (Rangers).
Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Dean Shiels replaces Andrew Little.
Attempt missed. Ian Black (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Josh Watt replaces Sean Dickson.
Attempt missed. Jon Daly (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andrew Little (Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
David Templeton (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Jon Daly (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Andrew Little (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Darren Smith replaces Kevin McKinlay.
Booking
Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 3, Stenhousemuir 3. Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Emilson Cribari (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Emilson Cribari (Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Stenhousemuir. Stewart Greacen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jon Daly.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Emilson Cribari.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Malone (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 3, Stenhousemuir 2. Jon Daly (Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Stewart Greacen.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Own Goal by Ross McMillan, Stenhousemuir. Rangers 2, Stenhousemuir 2.
Attempt missed. David Templeton (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Aird (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 1, Stenhousemuir 2. Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Lynch.
Attempt saved. Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.