Rangers 3-3 Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir became only the second team to take points off Scottish League One leaders Rangers this season in a goal-laden encounter at Ibrox.

Goals from Sean Dickson and Sean Higgins either side of Nicky Law's leveller put Stenny 2-1 up by the hour mark.

An own goal by Ross McMillan restored parity before Jon Daly's header put Rangers ahead for the first time.

But Higgins' penalty sealed a point for the visitors.

Rangers' lead at the top of the division is cut to 21 points with 11 matches to play. Stenny are seven points off the play-off places.

Ally McCoist's side were forceful early on and Emilson Cribari's effort was touched on to the bar by goalkeeper Chris Smith.

Law (left) netted Rangers' first equaliser

The visitors scored with virtually their first attack, Dickson chesting down Nicky Devlin's cut-back and firing past Cammy Bell.

Rangers sought parity, and though David Templeton sliced over, Law's curling shot drew them level.

Andy Little then clipped the top of Smith's bar with a powerful strike.

Stenny regained their composure in the second half and Sean Lynch crossed for Higgins to head into the net.

But McCoist's men came back again, with McMillan diverting Fraser Aird's shot beyond Smith.

Daly was next to score, his flicked header from Aird's delivery reaching its intended destination.

However, a push by Cribari on McMillan resulted in a penalty and Higgins was composed as he beat Bell from 12 yards.

Concerted pressure on the Stenhousemuir goal ensued but though Little threatened with a header, there was to be no further scoring.