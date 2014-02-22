Premier League
Chelsea1Everton0

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

By Owen Phillips

BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

John Terry tries to get on the end of a Frank Lampard free-kick from which Chelsea scored the winner against Everton

John Terry grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Chelsea beat Everton to retain their advantage at the top of the Premier League.

Blues captain Terry slid in with goalkeeper Tim Howard to meet Frank Lampard's inswinging free-kick, denying Everton a fully deserved point against their lacklustre hosts.

Neither side created many clear chances but the Toffees looked sharper for much of the game, only to lose out in agonising fashion.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Chelsea 1-0 Everton: Late goal was best time to score - Jose Mourinho

The league leaders lacked cohesion, despite a promising opening and a marked improvement in the final stages.

But the victory, their 12th in 14 home league games this season, means they are one point clear of Arsenal and three points ahead of Manchester City, though the latter have one game in hand.

Everton's hopes of ending Jose Mourinho's remarkable home league record, which now stands at 74 games unbeaten as Blues manager, were dealt a blow in the warm-up.

Lacina Traore had to be replaced in the starting line-up because of a hamstring injury, but the change seemed to unnerve the hosts more.

The fit-again Terry, Gary Cahill and their defensive colleagues struggled to deal with Everton's movement and lack of an out-and-out striker.

Traore's stand-in Steven Naismith, a scorer in both his past two games against the Blues - including the winner at Goodison Park in September, impressed while Leon Osman and Kevin Mirallas also caught the eye.

But for all their fine build-up play, they did not regularly test goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Mirallas mis-kicked a great chance and also had a deflected effort go wide, while Phil Jagielka glanced a header off target.

The closest they came before the break was when Osman forced a stunning tip-over from Cech with a fierce 20-yard strike.

Chelsea, with Eden Hazard again their main threat, were disjointed and sloppy in possession for the majority of the first period, though Samuel Eto'o threatened on several occasions and Willian had a couple of tame shots easily dealt with.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Result is hard to take - Martinez

But the hosts lacked conviction and it was no surprise when a frustrated Mourinho changed things at the break.

Ramires replaced the ineffective and injured Oscar, and his introduction led to a slight improvement, but still little in the way of goal threat.

Branislav Ivanovic had a powerful close-range half-volley beaten away, and Hazard and Willian had attempts at goal.

At the other end Cech had to make a brilliant diving reaction save to keep out an Osman shot that took a nick off Mirallas.

But just as Everton, who have not won at Stamford Bridge since 1994, seemed to have withstood a period of late pressure, Lampard's beautifully struck set-piece allowed Terry to earn his side victory.

On 27 February, the Premier League's Dubious Goals Panel awarded the goal to Frank Lampard.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 1Cech
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 24Cahill
  • 26Terry
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 8Lampard
  • 21Matic
  • 22WillianSubstituted forTorresat 62'minutes
  • 11OscarBooked at 9minsSubstituted forSantos do Nascimentoat 45'minutes
  • 17E Hazard
  • 29Eto'oSubstituted forSchürrleat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Cole
  • 7Santos do Nascimento
  • 9Torres
  • 14Schürrle
  • 15Salah
  • 19Ba
  • 23Schwarzer

Everton

  • 24Howard
  • 23Coleman
  • 6JagielkaBooked at 90mins
  • 15Distin
  • 3Baines
  • 16McCarthy
  • 18BarryBooked at 82mins
  • 11MirallasSubstituted forDeulofeuat 75'minutes
  • 21OsmanSubstituted forBarkleyat 63'minutes
  • 22PienaarSubstituted forMcGeadyat 80'minutes
  • 14Naismith

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Hibbert
  • 7McGeady
  • 10Deulofeu
  • 20Barkley
  • 26Stones
  • 29Garbutt
Referee:
Lee Probert
Attendance:
41,580

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home25
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Everton 0.

Corner, Everton. Conceded by Frank Lampard.

Gerard Deulofeu (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eden Hazard (Chelsea).

Goal!

Own Goal by Tim Howard, Everton. Chelsea 1, Everton 0.

Booking

Phil Jagielka (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Phil Jagielka (Everton).

Ramires (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ramires (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Foul by Gareth Barry (Everton).

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Leighton Baines (Everton).

Fernando Torres (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Steven Naismith (Everton) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Andre Schürrle (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic with a cross.

Attempt missed. Andre Schürrle (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Gareth Barry (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gareth Barry (Everton).

Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Chelsea. John Terry tries a through ball, but Frank Lampard is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Aiden McGeady replaces Steven Pienaar.

Foul by Steven Naismith (Everton).

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Everton. Gerard Deulofeu replaces Kevin Mirallas.

Gareth Barry (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

Foul by Kevin Mirallas (Everton).

Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James McCarthy (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Fernando Torres (Chelsea).

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Andre Schürrle replaces Samuel Eto'o.

Sylvain Distin (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Torres (Chelsea).

Leighton Baines (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea27186349212860
2Arsenal27185452272559
3Man City26183569274257
4Liverpool26165566323453
5Tottenham2615563632450
6Man Utd27136843311245
7Everton26129537271045
8Southampton2710983832639
9Newcastle26114113238-637
10West Ham2787123134-331
11Hull2786132931-230
12Swansea2677123336-328
13Aston Villa2677122736-928
14Stoke2769122742-1527
15Crystal Palace2682161836-1826
16West Brom27413103139-825
17Norwich2667131939-2025
18Sunderland2666142642-1624
19Cardiff2757151948-2922
20Fulham2763182759-3221
View full Premier League table

