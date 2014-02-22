Match ends, Walsall 1, Crawley Town 2.
Walsall 1-2 Crawley Town
Matt Tubbs scored twice as Crawley beat Walsall in their first game in a month.
Tubbs opened the scoring from the spot after home captain Andy Butler accidentally handled in the box.
The striker doubled his tally after the break when he headed in Billy Clarke's fine far-post cross from six yards.
Sam Mantom pulled one back for the Saddlers as he met Craig Westcarr's corner before Clarke was sent off when he received a second yellow card for time-wasting, but Crawley held on.
Crawley, who had not played since their 2-2 draw with Rotherham on 25 January, remain just two points clear of the relegation zone.
However the Sussex side have up to seven games in hand on some of the clubs at the bottom of the League One table.
Walsall, who are now without a victory in five games, sit five points off a play-off spot in seventh place.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Sussex:
"We knew today was going to be a very tough game but I felt we got a good start which helped when we got the penalty.
"Walsall got back into the game and we had to hang on at the end but we showed an enormous amount of resilience to withstand the pressure in the last 20 minutes.
"You can always tell how much you are under pressure by what your goalkeeper has done and Paul Jones didn't much to do today.
"The longer the game went on the more comfortable I got."
Line-ups
Walsall
- 1O'Donnell
- 2Purkiss
- 14Benning
- 8Mantom
- 12Downing
- 4Butler
- 29BrandySubstituted forHemmingsat 86'minutes
- 7Chambers
- 30NgooSubstituted forSawyersat 61'minutes
- 10Westcarr
- 9LalkovicBooked at 74minsSubstituted forBaxendaleat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Featherstone
- 11Hemmings
- 13Lewis
- 15Chambers
- 16Baxendale
- 24Hewitt
- 25Sawyers
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 4ConnollyBooked at 37mins
- 3Sadler
- 11Simpson
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 19mins
- 12Walsh
- 28DickerSubstituted forBulmanat 62'minutes
- 10Drury
- 18TubbsSubstituted forProctorat 90'minutes
- 7ClarkeBooked at 80mins
- 21Jones
Substitutes
- 9Fallon
- 14Proctor
- 15Bulman
- 16Kaikai
- 17Boateng
- 29Connolly
- 32Atkins
- Referee:
- Kevin Wright
- Attendance:
- 3,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Walsall 1, Crawley Town 2.
Foul by Paul Downing (Walsall).
Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ashley Hemmings (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Matt Tubbs.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Attempt blocked. Romaine Sawyers (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Ashley Hemmings replaces Febian Brandy.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. James Baxendale replaces Milan Lalkovic.
Sam Mantom (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Andrew Butler (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).
Booking
Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Milan Lalkovic (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Dannie Bulman.
Foul by Febian Brandy (Walsall).
Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 1, Crawley Town 2. Sam Mantom (Walsall) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Westcarr with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Joe Walsh.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Dannie Bulman replaces Gary Dicker.
Substitution
Substitution, Walsall. Romaine Sawyers replaces Michael Ngoo.
Foul by Michael Ngoo (Walsall).
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt missed. Craig Westcarr (Walsall) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Goal!
Goal! Walsall 0, Crawley Town 2. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Billy Clarke with a cross.
Corner, Walsall. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Foul by Michael Ngoo (Walsall).
(Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Ngoo (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Walsall 0, Crawley Town 1.