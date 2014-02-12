David Moyes: Manchester United boss still eyeing top-four finish

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd: David Moyes says fight for fourth will continue

Manchester United boss David Moyes insists he still has his sights on the top four - despite falling 11 points behind the Champions League qualifying spots after a goalless draw at Arsenal.

Fourth-placed Liverpool extended their lead over United as they won 3-2 at Fulham and Moyes's side played out a drab stalemate at Emirates Stadium.

Moyes's wait continues David Moyes extended his record to 49 Premier League matches without victory in away games at Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United

"If there is one club who have been great at winning games in the second half of the season, and putting pressure on the teams above, it is Manchester United," the Scot said.

"We will continue to do that and try to make it work. We can only do our job the best we can. We want to make it better and we can't bother about other teams. All we can do is try to win our next game."

United's draw in north London extended their winless run to three games, with Sunday's draw against bottom club Fulham preceded by a 2-1 loss at Stoke, one of five defeats in 2014.

Moyes was satisfied with taking a point at Arsenal but admitted Robin van Persie could have won the game with two opportunities that were saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

And he insisted last season's champions still have the hunger and desire for new successes, adding: "Their attitude in training and commitment is first class.

"You saw how good Nemanja Vidic was tonight, you saw how good Rio Ferdinand was when he came on as substitute for the second half.

"They are a great, very experienced group of players. They have won things and got the medals and when you have won, you want to win more. I still think they are hungry."

The former Everton boss added: "I thought we did a lot of good things. We had a good shape, were nice and compact.

"Arsenal is a hard place to come and they have been having a great season. If you had told me at the start of the season we would take four points off Arsenal I wouldn't have been too disappointed."