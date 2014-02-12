David Moyes: Manchester United boss still eyeing top-four finish

Manchester United boss David Moyes insists he still has his sights on the top four - despite falling 11 points behind the Champions League qualifying spots after a goalless draw at Arsenal.

Fourth-placed Liverpool extended their lead over United as they won 3-2 at Fulham and Moyes's side played out a drab stalemate at Emirates Stadium.

"If there is one club who have been great at winning games in the second half of the season, and putting pressure on the teams above, it is Manchester United," the Scot said.

"We will continue to do that and try to make it work. We can only do our job the best we can. We want to make it better and we can't bother about other teams. All we can do is try to win our next game."

United's draw in north London extended their winless run to three games, with Sunday's draw against bottom club Fulham preceded by a 2-1 loss at Stoke, one of five defeats in 2014.

Moyes was satisfied with taking a point at Arsenal but admitted Robin van Persie could have won the game with two opportunities that were saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

And he insisted last season's champions still have the hunger and desire for new successes, adding: "Their attitude in training and commitment is first class.

"You saw how good Nemanja Vidic was tonight, you saw how good Rio Ferdinand was when he came on as substitute for the second half.

"They are a great, very experienced group of players. They have won things and got the medals and when you have won, you want to win more. I still think they are hungry."

The former Everton boss added: "I thought we did a lot of good things. We had a good shape, were nice and compact.

"Arsenal is a hard place to come and they have been having a great season. If you had told me at the start of the season we would take four points off Arsenal I wouldn't have been too disappointed."

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea26176348212757
2Arsenal26175448262256
3Man City25173568274154
4Liverpool26165566323453
5Tottenham2615563632450
6Everton25129437261145
7Man Utd26126841311042
8Southampton2610973729839
9Newcastle26114113238-637
10Swansea2677123336-328
11West Ham2677122833-528
12Aston Villa2677122736-928
13Hull2676132531-627
14Stoke2669112741-1427
15Crystal Palace2582151834-1626
16Norwich2667131939-2025
17West Brom26412103038-824
18Sunderland2566132538-1324
19Cardiff2657141944-2522
20Fulham2662182658-3220
View full Premier League table

