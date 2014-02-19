Match ends, Gillingham 0, Sheffield United 1.
Gillingham 0-1 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United lifted themselves out of the League One relegation zone with victory over Gillingham.
Conor Coady's first-half goal from inside the box earned all three points for the FA Cup quarter-finalists.
Ryan Inniss, making his Gillingham debut, missed a good chance in the first half but was substituted after 42 minutes because of injury.
Ben Davies, who signed for Sheffield United on loan from Derby an hour before the match, also made his debut.
The hosts had won their last three games at Priestfield but only Adebayo Akinfenwa went close to scoring, with a header onto the roof of the net.
Coady's goal came from a low drive sent into the bottom right corner.
It was the Liverpool loanee's second strike of the week, after he played a part in their 3-1 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
Sheffield United manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We're delighted on the back of Sunday's performance and victory to come here (and win).
"To come here and get a clean sheet and three points, I think it's probably the best three points of the season."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 23Harriman
- 3MartinBooked at 44mins
- 12GregoryBooked at 75mins
- 24InnissSubstituted forLeggeat 42'minutes
- 26Barrett
- 15Dack
- 4LinganziSubstituted forWestonat 73'minutes
- 10McDonald
- 8Akinfenwa
- 19SmithSubstituted forWhelpdaleat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Legge
- 7Whelpdale
- 11Weston
- 27Fagan
- 31Hessenthaler
- 32Pigott
- 35Baxter
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 7FlynnSubstituted forDaviesat 73'minutes
- 3Harris
- 6Hill
- 15Collins
- 5MaguireBooked at 23mins
- 17Coady
- 14McGinn
- 18PaynterSubstituted forMurphyat 69'minutes
- 9PorterSubstituted forBaxterat 79'minutes
- 8Doyle
Substitutes
- 11Baxter
- 12Miller
- 21Scougall
- 22Davies
- 23Murphy
- 25Long
- 32Kennedy
- Referee:
- Carl Berry
- Attendance:
- 5,766
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 0, Sheffield United 1.
Michael Harriman (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United).
Foul by Steven Gregory (Gillingham).
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leon Legge (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jamie Murphy.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Hand ball by Chris Whelpdale (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Leon Legge (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jose Baxter replaces Chris Porter.
Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Booking
Steven Gregory (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.
Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Gregory (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Myles Weston replaces Amine Linganzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Davies replaces Ryan Flynn.
Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Gregory (Gillingham).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy replaces Billy Paynter.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Chris Whelpdale replaces Connor Smith.
Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).
Matthew Hill (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Amine Linganzi (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Conor Coady.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Leon Legge.
Foul by Amine Linganzi (Gillingham).
Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.