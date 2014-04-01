League One
Port Vale2Crawley1

Port Vale 2-1 Crawley Town

Paul Jones

A mistake by Crawley keeper Paul Jones gifted Port Vale victory in a game which saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

Town wasted numerous chances before Billy Clarke deservedly put them ahead at the break, scoring with a penalty after Joe Davis felled Rory Fallon.

Vale levelled through Billy Knott's 20-yard shot and Crawley then had Dannie Bulman sent off for a second caution.

Doug Loft's powerful strike crept past Jones to seal the win for Vale, who then had Chris Robertson sent off.

Robertson saw red for violent conduct following an altercation with Mark Connolly.

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Crawley manager Gregory

"That's probably the best we've played since I've been here and it's just about not taking chances in front of goal. I've become a bit of an old gramophone in the last couple of games.

"There were chances to win that game and I am getting a bit fed up repeating myself week after week. It's rather difficult to stand here and try and explain how we lost that game and that is the harsh reality.

"A lot of their fans called me over because they wanted to say they couldn't believe Port Vale had won the game and that quite a few of them said that we were the best team that has played here this season. But of course that means absolute zilch if you've not won the game.

"We certainly cannot afford to miss opportunities like that to win the game."

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 12Johnson
  • 24Duffy
  • 3Jones
  • 18Lines
  • 17Davis
  • 4RobertsonBooked at 90mins
  • 9Myrie-WilliamsSubstituted forBirchallat 79'minutes
  • 28KnottSubstituted forTaylorat 80'minutes
  • 11Pope
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forHugillat 78'minutes
  • 7Loft

Substitutes

  • 2Yates
  • 5Dickinson
  • 8Dodds
  • 14Taylor
  • 21Griffith
  • 26Birchall
  • 39Hugill

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 29Connolly
  • 3Sadler
  • 10Drury
  • 4ConnollyBooked at 90mins
  • 12Walsh
  • 11Simpson
  • 15BulmanBooked at 67mins
  • 9FallonSubstituted forProctorat 79'minutes
  • 7ClarkeSubstituted forTorresat 82'minutes
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 8Torres
  • 14Proctor
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Boateng
  • 19Monakana
  • 25Maddison
  • 28Dicker
Referee:
Nigel Miller
Attendance:
3,755

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 2, Crawley Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Crawley Town 1.

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Walsh (Crawley Town).

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jordan Hugill.

Booking

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Chris Robertson (Port Vale) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Robertson (Port Vale).

Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Jones (Port Vale).

Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 2, Crawley Town 1. Doug Loft (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Billy Clarke.

Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Robert Taylor replaces Billy Knott.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Rory Fallon.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Birchall replaces Jennison Myrie-Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Jordan Hugill replaces Gavin Tomlin.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Doug Loft (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Billy Knott (Port Vale).

Paul Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Billy Knott (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Simpson (Crawley Town).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

Billy Knott (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Daniel Jones.

Attempt missed. Rory Fallon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Doug Loft (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Simpson (Crawley Town).

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 1. Billy Knott (Port Vale) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Rory Fallon (Crawley Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Port Vale 0, Crawley Town 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Port Vale 0, Crawley Town 1.

Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Chris Robertson.

Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40269572254787
2Brentford39249662352781
3Leyton Orient402210872373576
4Rotherham392112673452875
5Preston402015556381875
6Peterborough38184165952758
7Swindon40169155853557
8Walsall401414124541456
9MK Dons40167175654255
10Port Vale40166185466-1254
11Sheff Utd391410154042-252
12Bradford401116135048249
13Coventry401611137069149
14Gillingham39146195163-1248
15Bristol City401016146263-146
16Crawley371113133946-746
17Oldham401111184355-1244
18Colchester391013164453-943
19Notts County40124245469-1540
20Tranmere391010194769-2240
21Carlisle391010193961-2240
22Crewe401010204775-2840
23Stevenage40109214060-2039
24Shrewsbury40814183650-1438
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you