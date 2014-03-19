League One
Crawley2Wolves1

Crawley Town 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Matt Tubbs

John Gregory's Crawley came from behind to hand League One leaders Wolves their first defeat in 11 matches.

James Henry's deflected 25-yarder gave Wolves the lead on 24 minutes.

But, within eight minutes, it was 2-1, Billy Clarke taking advantage of a defensive mix-up to level before Matt Tubbs went clear to chip the ball over advancing Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme.

Wolves boss Kenny Jackett made an early substitution, bringing on Leon Clarke to switch to 4-4-2 but without success.

Crawley held on to move within 12 points of the play-off zone, with three matches in hand on sixth-placed Peterborough.

Tubbs continued his goal-scoring spree, hitting his seventh in eight games before a sell-out crowd of 5,680 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Wolves, who went into the game boasting 19 clean sheets, having shipped just two goals in their previous 10 games, had not lost since their last trip round the M25 to the south-east side of London at Gillingham on 3 January, when they lost 1-0.

Crawley Town first-team coach Guy Whittingham told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Crawley coach Whittingham

"It's the players that need all the congratulations, you can say what you like in training but they've got to go out there and do it and they did.

"In football you say the most dangerous time is just when you score so we proved that and again you have to give credit to the players for not dropping their heads and for keeping up the standards.

"All the players trust in the staff in what their doing, you know when there's down time and when there's time to work and that's going well at the moment."

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 3Sadler
  • 5McFadzean
  • 15Bulman
  • 4Connolly
  • 12Walsh
  • 7Clarke
  • 21Jones
  • 18TubbsSubstituted forProctorat 68'minutes
  • 10Drury
  • 11Simpson

Substitutes

  • 8Torres
  • 14Proctor
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Boateng
  • 25Maddison
  • 28Dicker
  • 29Connolly

Wolves

  • 13Ikeme
  • 18Ricketts
  • 26Golbourne
  • 11McDonald
  • 6Batth
  • 5Stearman
  • 7HenryBooked at 87mins
  • 19PriceSubstituted forEvansat 74'minutes
  • 40Dicko
  • 27JacobsSubstituted forClarkeat 36'minutes
  • 10SakoSubstituted forEdwardsat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 3Elokobi
  • 4Edwards
  • 9Clarke
  • 14Evans
  • 20McAlinden
  • 31McCarey
Referee:
Carl Berry
Attendance:
5,680

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Crawley Town 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Crawley Town 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Foul by Andy Drury (Crawley Town).

Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Andy Drury (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

Attempt missed. Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Hand ball by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Edwards replaces Bakary Sako.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Lee Evans replaces Jack Price.

Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town).

Foul by Billy Clarke (Crawley Town).

Scott Golbourne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Matt Tubbs.

Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).

Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Mark Connolly (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves36238565234277
2Brentford35237559312876
3Leyton Orient37228770343674
4Preston371815452361669
5Rotherham361812667442366
6Peterborough361841458481058
7MK Dons37157155350352
8Walsall371213124140149
9Swindon37139155351248
10Sheff Utd35139133738-148
11Port Vale36145174857-947
12Crawley33111393840-246
13Bradford361015114844445
14Gillingham37136184960-1145
15Coventry361410126665142
16Bristol City37915135459-542
17Colchester361012144045-542
18Oldham37109184154-1339
19Tranmere36109174464-2039
20Carlisle36108183857-1938
21Stevenage36107193755-1837
22Crewe37910184269-2737
23Shrewsbury37713173448-1434
24Notts County3794244567-2231
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you