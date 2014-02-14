Accrington Stanley 2-3 Scunthorpe United

David Mirfin scored a late winner to earn Scunthorpe victory against Accrington, which moved the Iron level on points with leaders Chesterfield.

Lee Molyneux scored the opener for the hosts, sliding home George Bowerman's cross, before Peter Murphy's deflected shot beat Sam Slocombe.

Sam Winnall collected Paddy Madden's pass to fire home for 2-1.

Hakeeb Adelakun then rifled the ball into the far corner to level before by Mirfin headed home in the last minute.

Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"It was an amazing game, an amazing day really. Looking at the first-half performance you're thinking it's not going to be our day.

"There were a few choice words at half-time - constructive ones - but a few choice words and a couple of changes, and what a second-half performance.

"We just bombarded their goal in the second half, and that's exactly what we wanted to do. We knew how important the next goal was."