Bristol Rovers: Steven Gillespie signs until end of season

League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers have signed striker Steven Gillespie on a deal until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old, who was released by Fleetwood Town at the end of January, will help to plug the gap left by Ryan Brunt's season-ending knee injury.

"I've worked with Steven before at Colchester and Cheltenham," manager John Ward told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He's got goals in him. With us needing a goal or two, he became a good find for me to come down and play."

Ward continued: "He had an offer from another club but chose to come to us and he should be available for Saturday [against Oxford]."

Gillespie, who had a spell with Bristol City early in his career, was one of Fleetwood's first signings following their promotion to the Football League in the summer of 2012.

But his first-team opportunities became limited at Highbury after Graham Alexander replaced Micky Mellon as manager and, along with Shaun Beeley, Alex Titchiner and Ryan Crowther, had his contract terminated last month.

"It's been an unusual 18-month period," said the ex-Liverpool trainee. "I got to play a month at Cheltenham [on loan] which I really enjoyed. I'm looking forward to some first-team football."