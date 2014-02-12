Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Newcastle United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
-
Emmanuel Adebayor scored twice as Tottenham maintained their challenge for a top-four finish with victory over a Newcastle side short of confidence.
Adebayor put Spurs ahead when he tapped in after Tim Krul had palmed Nabil Bentaleb's cross into his path.
Adebayor was involved in the second, when Krul dived low to stop his shot only for Paulinho to follow up, before grabbing his second with a volley.
Nacer Chadli rounded off the scoring with a brilliant 20-yard curling shot.
The Magpies were barely a threat in the first half before improving marginally after the break, with Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris denying Papiss Cisse, Mathieu Debuchy and Yoan Gouffran with good saves.
But they failed to score for the seventh time in their past eight Premier League matches as they fell to a fourth straight league defeat at St James' Park for the first time since 1987.
Some will cite the departure of Yohan Cabaye and striker Loic Remy's suspension for the run of form that has seen them slip to ninth, but many of the side they fielded on Wednesday had helped them into sixth on Boxing Day.
Spurs, meanwhile, have had an excellent two months and moved to within seven points of leaders Chelsea with this victory.
Since Tim Sherwood took charge in late December, the north London side have won seven and lost just one of their 10 league games, taking 23 points from a possible 30.
Adebayor, left in the cold by previous manager Andre Villas-Boas, has flourished under Sherwood.
He opened the scoring here with his seventh league goal in 11 games, tucking in after Krul failed to adequately deal with Bentaleb's 19th-minute cross.
The Dutch keeper was punished again after the break, when his parry from Adebayor's low drive fell to Paulinho, who slotted in.
Newcastle tested Lloris only once in the first half, Cisse's header forcing him into action, but the Frenchman was tested more after the break, denying Cisse again, Debuchy and Gouffran. One slip, and the Magpies would have been back in the game.
Instead, Tottenham doubled their margin of victory with two late goals.
Adebayor's second came from a volley into the ground that bounced over the desperate reach of Krul, before Chadli scored his first league goal for the club with a marvellous strike from the edge of the area.
Newcastle manager Alan Pardew:
"I was more upset about the performance. That wasn't an honest display from us. I mentioned a few things in the dressing room that I hope hits home - I won't mention them to the media.
"Tottenham dominated proceedings from the start to the finish. They won with a bit to spare - that shouldn't happen at St James' Park regardless of who I have and don't have available. We lacked confidence.
"We need a break in front of goal. Their keeper made two or three outstanding saves. The overall performance is a concern, it's not the result or the fact we haven't scored."
Spurs boss Tim Sherwood:
"I'm a perfectionist. There was a spell at start of the second half when Hugo [Lloris] had to pull off some saves.
"The boys looked sharp from the start. We've got to keep on the tail of Liverpool. They are relentless. I hope they keep on checking over their shoulders and see Spurs are still there."
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 26Debuchy
- 3SantonSubstituted forDummettat 45'minutes
- 7Sissoko
- 6Williamson
- 27Taylor
- 11Gouffran
- 8Anita
- 9Cissé
- 18de JongSubstituted forBen Arfaat 63'minutes
- 28AmeobiSubstituted forMarveauxat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Ben Arfa
- 13Yanga-Mbiwa
- 15Gosling
- 21Elliot
- 22Marveaux
- 23Ameobi
- 36Dummett
Tottenham
- 25Lloris
- 2Walker
- 16Naughton
- 15Capoue
- 4Kaboul
- 5Vertonghen
- 42Bentaleb
- 8Paulinho
- 10AdebayorSubstituted forSoldadoat 84'minutes
- 19DembéléSubstituted forTownsendat 64'minutes
- 7LennonSubstituted forChadliat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Soldado
- 17Townsend
- 20Dawson
- 21Chadli
- 23Eriksen
- 24Friedel
- 37Kane
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 48,264
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4.
Foul by Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 4. Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nabil Bentaleb.
Attempt blocked. Sylvain Marveaux (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko.
Foul by Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur).
Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Roberto Soldado replaces Emmanuel Adebayor.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Paulinho.
Attempt missed. Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Etienne Capoue.
Offside, Newcastle United. Mathieu Debuchy tries a through ball, but Moussa Sissoko is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathieu Debuchy with a through ball.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Younes Kaboul.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Aaron Lennon.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Yoan Gouffran (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Sylvain Marveaux replaces Sammy Ameobi.
Attempt missed. Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Attempt blocked. Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hatem Ben Arfa with a cross.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Andros Townsend.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Andros Townsend replaces Mousa Dembélé because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Luuk de Jong.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (Tottenham Hotspur).
Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Kyle Walker.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Attempt blocked. Mousa Dembélé (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 0, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Paulinho (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Adebayor (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulinho.