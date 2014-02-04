Nigeria & Ivory Coast to play in US World Cup warm-up event

Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba and Nigeria's John Mikel Obi

Nigeria and Ivory Coast will play in a series of World Cup warm-up matches in the United States that will also feature world champions Spain.

Major League Soccer is organising the "Road to Brazil" event, in which eight teams will play matches across North America between 27 May and 10 June.

Greece, Honduras and Bosnia and Herzegovina are the other World Cup teams to have signed up.

Bolivia and El Salvador, who are not going to Brazil, are also involved.

MLS said it will announce details of matches and venues at a later date.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired