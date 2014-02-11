Match ends, Cambridge United 0, Alfreton Town 1.
Cambridge United 0-1 Alfreton Town
-
- From the section Football
Bradley Wood's first-half strike earned high-flying Alfreton an impressive win at promotion rivals Cambridge.
The right-back smashed the ball into the top corner after he latched onto Godfrey Poku's wickedly deflected shot.
After the goal, just the fifth conceded by Cambridge at home this season, Luke Berry almost equalised but his shot was saved by the on-rushing Jon Worsnop.
In the second-half, Berry volleyed over and Ryan Bird fired straight at Worsnop, as the Reds held on.
The win brings Nicky Law's men to within one point of second-placed Cambridge, but the U's have three games in hand.
Line-ups
Cambridge
- 13Norris
- 6MillerSubstituted forGilliesat 60'minutes
- 3Taylor
- 2Roberts
- 4Coulson
- 11Dunk
- 8Champion
- 18Berry
- 39Barnes-HomerSubstituted forBirdat 55'minutes
- 17HughesSubstituted forArnoldat 53'minutes
- 10Elliott
Substitutes
- 1Sullivan
- 27Taylor
- 24Arnold
- 25Bird
- 29Gillies
Alfreton
- 15WorsnopBooked at 87mins
- 16FentonBooked at 21mins
- 2Wood
- 10Bradley
- 4WestwoodSubstituted forShawat 37'minutes
- 3Franklin
- 7Law
- 5WyldeSubstituted forKempsonat 74'minutes
- 23PokuBooked at 15mins
- 18AkindeSubstituted forMeadowsat 80'minutes
- 24Harrad
Substitutes
- 9Clayton
- 12Meadows
- 6Kempson
- 8Shaw
- 20McFadzean
- Referee:
- Nick Kinseley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cambridge United 0, Alfreton Town 1.
Attempt missed. Nathan Arnold (Cambridge United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Josh Law (Alfreton Town).
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Cambridge United.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Roberts (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daniel Bradley (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ryan Bird (Cambridge United).
Jon Worsnop (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Godfrey Poku (Alfreton Town).
Josh Gillies (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Danny Meadows (Alfreton Town).
Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jon Worsnop (Alfreton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bird (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved. Assisted by Kevin Roberts with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Danny Meadows replaces John Akinde.
Foul by John Akinde (Alfreton Town).
Greg Taylor (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Tom Champion (Cambridge United).
Shaun Harrad (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Cambridge United.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Darran Kempson replaces Michael Wylde because of an injury.
Foul by Michael Wylde (Alfreton Town).
Ryan Bird (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Nathan Arnold (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Josh Law (Alfreton Town).
Tom Champion (Cambridge United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Cambridge United.
Attempt saved. Daniel Bradley (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Offside, Alfreton Town. Nick Fenton tries a through ball, but Nick Fenton is caught offside.
Foul by Tom Champion (Cambridge United).
John Akinde (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Josh Gillies replaces Ian Miller because of an injury.
Attempt saved. John Akinde (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Arnold (Cambridge United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cambridge United. Ryan Bird replaces Matthew Barnes-Homer.
Attempt missed. John Akinde (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Tom Elliott (Cambridge United) header from the centre of the box is saved.