BBC Sport - West Ham 2-0 Swansea: Andy Carroll red card an injustice - Sam Allardyce

Carroll 'injustice' angers Allardyce

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce says Andy Carroll's red card during their 2-0 win over Swansea was "an injustice".

Carroll set up both goals for captain Kevin Nolan, but was sent off in the second-half after appearing to catch Chico Flores with his arm.

The victory is West Ham's second win in their past 11 home league games but they remain in the bottom three of the Premier League.

