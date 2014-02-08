Match ends, Southampton 2, Stoke City 2.
Southampton 2-2 Stoke City
-
Southampton and Stoke shared four first-half goals as the Potters twice came from behind to earn a point.
The Saints went ahead early on when Rickie Lambert curled in a free-kick from the edge of the area.
The away side equalised through Peter Odemwingie's cool finish, before Steven Davis's cross-shot put Southampton ahead three minutes later.
Stoke's Peter Crouch headed home a minute before half-time, but neither side were able to find a winner.
Mauricio Pochettino's hosts had more of the possession, and the better chances, but could not take all three points.
Despite now having the worst away record in the Premier League with just six points collected from 13 games, Potters boss Mark Hughes will be pleased with the battling qualities shown by his players.
Skipper Charlie Adam, who scored twice in his side's 2-1 win against Manchester United last time out, was influential once again, laying on both goals.
Assisted by the wind, Stoke goalkeeper Asmir Begovic scored from 97.5 yards when the two sides drew 1-1 at the Britannia Stadium in November - and the players had to contend with similar blustery conditions on the south coast.
It took just six minutes for the home side to go in front. Former Liverpool man Adam handled the ball just outside the box, and England international Lambert stepped up to curl into the top corner for his ninth league goal of the season.
Stoke reacted immediately at the other end, but Odemwingie, a January signing from Cardiff, saw his weak shot easily saved by Artur Boruc.
Southampton's counter-attacking was causing problems for the visitors. Davis was allowed to carry the ball from one box to the other before feeding Nathaniel Clyne, whose effort was pushed away by Begovic.
Having weathered the pressure, Stoke levelled as Adam split the Saints defence to find Odemwingie and the Nigerian striker finished confidently when one-on-one for his first goal for the club.
But three minutes later, the home side went back in front as Davis's cross from out wide evaded everyone to go straight in.
And the frantic opening period saw its fourth goal just before half-time when Crouch, playing against his old club, nipped in ahead of Boruc to head home Adam's corner.
In contrast to the first half, the second was much more subdued. Davis glanced a header straight at Begovic for the hosts, while Jack Cork drove a shot narrowly wide.
Morgan Schneiderlin should have done better with an effort that hit the side-netting, but the Saints had to be content with a draw.
Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino:
"We deserved to win that game, taking into account we took the lead twice in the game. The final result is disappointing.
"We were facing a very tough opponent and the most physical side in the Premier League. We were creating most of the chances and were unlucky not to get the third goal.
"Overall, we were superior to Stoke. The result does not reflect the superiority and we needed to be clinical in front of goal. We need to be more on the ball in our own area."
Stoke manager Mark Hughes:
"We said before the game we need to improve our away form and it was an accomplished performance. We showed character to come back and restricted them to few chances in the second half.
"We haven't had the reward the performances deserved. We concede the first goal once again but it was fantastic strike. I was really pleased and once we got back on level terms we have control.
"Charlie Adam is having an impact on every game he is playing. If he continues in the same vein, he will score and assist more."
Line-ups
Southampton
- 31Boruc
- 2ClyneSubstituted forChambersat 80'minutes
- 23Shaw
- 4Schneiderlin
- 6José Fonte
- 3Yoshida
- 20Lallana
- 18Cork
- 7Lambert
- 8Davis
- 9Rodriguez
Substitutes
- 1Davis
- 12Wanyama
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 21Do Prado
- 22Chambers
- 26Hooiveld
- 27Isgrove
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 20Cameron
- 3Pieters
- 16AdamBooked at 28minsSubstituted forN'Zonziat 79'minutes
- 17Shawcross
- 5Muniesa
- 9OdemwingieBooked at 90mins
- 6Whelan
- 25CrouchBooked at 67mins
- 19WaltersBooked at 83mins
- 24AssaidiSubstituted forGuidettiat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Palacios
- 15N'Zonzi
- 23Guidetti
- 28Wilkinson
- 29Sørensen
- 30Shotton
- 32Ireland
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 27,987
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 2, Stoke City 2.
Foul by Rickie Lambert (Southampton).
Glenn Whelan (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Peter Odemwingie (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Shaw (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Odemwingie (Stoke City).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Foul by Jose Fonte (Southampton).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. John Guidetti replaces Oussama Assaidi.
Attempt missed. Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Calum Chambers following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luke Shaw (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Calum Chambers replaces Nathaniel Clyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Steven N'Zonzi replaces Charlie Adam.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Foul by Luke Shaw (Southampton).
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Stoke City. Ryan Shawcross tries a through ball, but Oussama Assaidi is caught offside.
Booking
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Attempt missed. Jack Cork (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rickie Lambert with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Luke Shaw (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Stoke City).
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
Attempt blocked. Rickie Lambert (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Davis.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Southampton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rickie Lambert.
Attempt blocked. Steven Davis (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Morgan Schneiderlin.
Attempt missed. Rickie Lambert (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Jose Fonte (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Foul by Jose Fonte (Southampton).
Peter Crouch (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton) because of an injury.
Luke Shaw (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Odemwingie (Stoke City).