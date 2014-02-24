BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Big January transfer window deals

Big January transfer window deals

BBC Sport takes a look at some of the notable Premier League transfers that took place in the January 2014 window.

Manchester United's £37.1m signing of Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata was the biggest domestic deal to go through this month, while Crystal Palace and Fulham were the busiest clubs on deadline day.

The transfer window closed at 23:00 GMT on Friday 31 January, for a full list of January signings click here.

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Big January transfer window deals

Video

'Holy cow!' - Watch Greenlaw's game-winning tackle for 49er's

Video

Should offside be included in VAR? Keown & Wright can't agree

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-2 Rangers

Video

Ouch! Reporter gets cramp live on Final Score

Video

Midfielder holds out for 86 minutes in goal before conceding

Video

Highlights: Hearts 1-1 Aberdeen

Video

VAR not helping the game - Wilder

Video

Highlights: Motherwell 1-2 Hamilton

Video

Guardiola praises City in 'tough game'

Video

Allardyce or Moyes? MOTD pundits discuss West Ham's next manager

Video

Nuno refuses to comment on VAR controversy after Wolves defeat

Video

Blues 'so awful' for 30 minutes, but dominated second half - Lampard

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you