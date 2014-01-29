Greenock Morton 1-1 Queen of the South

Greenock Morton missed a chance to move within five points of Cowdenbeath at the bottom of the table after drawing with nine-man Queen of the South.

The visitors took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Iain Russell tapped in following a low cross.

But Chris Higgins was dismissed for deliberate handball when he was the last man seconds before the break.

Russell was sent off for a poor challenge on Jamie McCormack and Archie Campbell headed the equaliser.

Marc Fitzpatrick had come close to an equaliser in the Scottish Championship encounter with an earlier well-struck shot that hit the crossbar.

And Campbell's fourth goal of the season at least earned Morton a point in a game they came close to leading after 15 minutes when Scott Taggart put Garry O'Connor through on goal, but the former Scotland striker's 20-yard drive came back off the post.

In addition to having two players sent off, Queens also lost goalkeeper Alex Clark to injury after 24 minutes, with James Atkinson coming on.