Match ends, Morton 1, Queen of the South 1.
Greenock Morton 1-1 Queen of the South
Greenock Morton missed a chance to move within five points of Cowdenbeath at the bottom of the table after drawing with nine-man Queen of the South.
The visitors took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Iain Russell tapped in following a low cross.
But Chris Higgins was dismissed for deliberate handball when he was the last man seconds before the break.
Russell was sent off for a poor challenge on Jamie McCormack and Archie Campbell headed the equaliser.
Marc Fitzpatrick had come close to an equaliser in the Scottish Championship encounter with an earlier well-struck shot that hit the crossbar.
And Campbell's fourth goal of the season at least earned Morton a point in a game they came close to leading after 15 minutes when Scott Taggart put Garry O'Connor through on goal, but the former Scotland striker's 20-yard drive came back off the post.
In addition to having two players sent off, Queens also lost goalkeeper Alex Clark to injury after 24 minutes, with James Atkinson coming on.
Line-ups
Morton
- 23Caraux
- 44McCormackSubstituted forSampayoat 77'minutes
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 2Taggart
- 40Cole
- 22O'WareBooked at 59minsSubstituted forCampbellat 63'minutes
- 8ImrieBooked at 37mins
- 21Bachirou
- 15O'Connor
- 25RobertsonSubstituted forFultonat 58'minutes
- 19McKay
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 9Wallace
- 10Campbell
- 16Sampayo
- 26Fulton
- 27McNeil
- 31Jamieson
Queen of Sth
- 1ClarkSubstituted forAtkinsonat 24'minutes
- 2Mitchell
- 3Holt
- 4McKennaBooked at 50mins
- 5Durnan
- 6HigginsBooked at 45mins
- 8BurnsBooked at 36mins
- 10PatonSubstituted forDowieat 45+3'minutes
- 9Lyle
- 7ReillySubstituted forMcShaneat 53'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 11RussellBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14McHugh
- 15Carmichael
- 16McShane
- 17Dzierzawski
- 18Dowie
- 19Hooper
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,341
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 1, Queen of the South 1.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Dougie Imrie.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Morton).
Paul Burns (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Jim Atkinson.
Attempt saved. Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fouad Bachirou (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Burns (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Queen of the South 1. Archie Campbell (Morton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Sampayo.
Attempt saved. Ian McShane (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Morton).
Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Fouad Bachirou (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Ben Sampayo replaces Jamie McCormack.
Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Booking
Ian McShane (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Mark Durnan (Queen of the South) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marc Fitzpatrick (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Kevin Holt.
Attempt missed. Garry O'Connor (Morton) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Paul Burns.
Attempt saved. Barrie McKay (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jamie McCormack (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Derek Lyle (Queen of the South).
Attempt missed. Dougie Imrie (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Andy Dowie.
Foul by Garry O'Connor (Morton).
Andy Dowie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Archie Campbell replaces Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt missed. Garry O'Connor (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Derek Lyle (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Thomas O'Ware (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Thomas O'Ware (Morton).
Paul Burns (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morton. Aidan Fulton replaces David Robertson.
Attempt blocked. Andy Dowie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.