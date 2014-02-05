Preston North End 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Match ends, Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Jamie Mackie and Darius Henderson scored as Nottingham Forest won at Preston to seal an FA Cup fifth-round tie against Sheffield United.
Mackie struck superbly from 20 yards during the first half at a sodden Deepdale.
It was the home team who had most of the pressure and Dorus De Vries saved from Kevin Davies and John Welsh, while Joe Garner hit the post.
Henderson struck on the break in the closing stages to seal the victory.
It means that in-form Forest are now unbeaten in 14 games - a sequence that stretches back to November - and can look forward to a fifth-round tie against Nigel Clough's Blades, who are struggling at the wrong end of League One.
Preston are pushing for promotion from the third tier and can take encouragement from a match that they dominated for long periods.
They went into the game with just one defeat in their last 10 matches and made a confident start despite the difficult conditions of wind and driving rain.
De Vries had to be alert to palm an inswinging corner clear of his goal and Lee Holmes went close with a curling effort.
But Mackie, a threat all evening down the right side, opened the scoring with the games first real moment of quality.
North End appeared to have successfully dealt with a Forest corner but Jamaal Lascelles laid the ball intelligently off to Mackie on the edge of the area and the Scotland international curled the ball into the top corner.
Undaunted, the home side continued to press and came close to equalising when veteran striker Davies - back in the side after serving a three-match suspension - connected with a low Holmes free-kick, but he was denied by a superb save from De Vries.
North End packed the midfield and at times overran Forest but even so the away side came close to a second when Simon Cox just failed to steer a teasing cross from Matt Derbyshire into the goal.
The replay lost some of its shape after the break but there were enough openings to keep both sets of fans entertained.
Davies failed to find the target with a header from a Keith Keane cross, Neil Kilkenny had a shot blocked and a penalty appeal for a handball against Greg Halford was turned down.
Forest had used all their substitutes with more than 20 minutes remaining but they could not stem the Preston pressure and a low strike from Scott Wiseman narrowly missed with the keeper beaten, while De Vries later denied John Welsh.
Garner was agonisingly close when his strike deflected off Lascelles and hit the woodwork but it was Henderson who struck the decisive second goal deep into injury-time with a strike from the edge of the area.
Preston boss Simon Grayson:
"We said to the players before they went out 'do yourself justice, do the club justice and put on a performance' and we certainly have done that tonight.
"Everybody saw the commitment, the effort, the quality. To limit such a strong, powerful team as Nottingham Forest to the number of chances they had and to create the chances we did.
"It was an understatement that it was daylight robbery today."
Nottingham Forest boss Billy Davies:
"I think the best team lost.
"On the night we didn't show enough quality, we didn't compete as well as the home team and you've got to feel sorry for them because they deserved to win the match. End of.
"It was a typical cup tie night of football, the rain was pouring down, the wind was blowing, the pitch was soggy and they handled it better."
Line-ups
Preston
- 23Rudd
- 32Wiseman
- 16BuchananSubstituted forLairdat 77'minutes
- 37Kilkenny
- 5Clarke
- 6Wright
- 7HumphreySubstituted forGarnerat 66'minutes
- 2Keane
- 9Davies
- 19Welsh
- 11HolmesSubstituted forGallagherat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stuckmann
- 3Laird
- 10Beavon
- 12Gallagher
- 14Garner
- 22King
- 27Hume
Nottm Forest
- 29de Vries
- 15Halford
- 3Harding
- 6Moussi
- 16LascellesBooked at 30mins
- 5Collins
- 12Mackie
- 18Jara
- 27DerbyshireSubstituted forMajewskiat 51'minutesBooked at 73mins
- 31CoxSubstituted forHendersonat 67'minutes
- 39AbdounSubstituted forPatersonat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Darlow
- 9Henderson
- 11Reid
- 14Greening
- 21Paterson
- 28Majewski
- 38Osborn
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 9,744
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 2.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 0, Nottingham Forest 2. Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Darius Henderson tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Scott Laird (Preston North End) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John Welsh.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Keith Keane.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Guy Moussi.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Keith Keane with a cross.
Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by John Welsh.
Offside, Nottingham Forest. Gonzalo Jara tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Daniel Harding.
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Neil Kilkenny (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. John Welsh (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Garner with a headed pass.
Foul by Bailey Wright (Preston North End).
Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Scott Laird replaces David Buchanan.
Delay in match Dorus de Vries (Nottingham Forest) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Scott Wiseman (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
John Welsh (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guy Moussi (Nottingham Forest).
David Buchanan (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Radoslaw Majewski (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Neil Kilkenny following a corner.
Attempt missed. Bailey Wright (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Greg Halford.
Tom Clarke (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darius Henderson (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Joe Garner (Preston North End) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Buchanan with a headed pass.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Daniel Harding.
Attempt blocked. Joe Garner (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Gallagher with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keith Keane.