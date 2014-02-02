Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Liverpool 1.
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Liverpool
-
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool defender Kolo Toure gifted West Brom an equaliser as the Reds missed a chance to tighten their grip on fourth place in the Premier League.
Daniel Sturridge tapped in a Luis Suarez cross to put the visitors ahead.
Albion picked up the pace after the break and Gareth McAuley had a powerful header palmed away by Simon Mignolet.
But West Brom were rewarded for their efforts when Toure's poor pass found Baggies striker Victor Anichebe and he drilled in a low shot.
The setback means Liverpool have earned 16 points from 36 on their travels so far this season and the result will come as a relief to their rivals for the last Champions League place.
Everton, who lost heavily to the Reds on Tuesday, beat Aston Villa on Saturday and are now only two points behind their neighbours, while Brendan Rodgers' side failed to capitalise on slip-ups for Tottenham, who drew at Hull, and Manchester United, who were beaten at Stoke.
Only goal difference was keeping West Brom out of the bottom three before the game but an improved second-half performance will give them hope of securing Premier League survival.
Rodgers began his Liverpool tenure with a 3-0 defeat at The Hawthorns in August 2012 but, following a tame opening, his side's prospects looked brighter this time round.
Raheem Sterling was set clear on the right and, after his cross was blocked, he passed to Suarez, who guided a ball to the far post where Sturridge steered it home from two yards for his 14th league goal of the season.
Toure had a chance to extend the lead, but failed to connect from close range after his initial header from a Philippe Coutinho corner was blocked.
A Zoltan Gera shot that went wide was the hosts' best moment of an opening half in which they also lost centre-back Jonas Olsson to injury.
But Liverpool had kept only one clean sheet in 10 away games prior to this match and as the Baggies started to press their visitors higher up the pitch in the second half, the chances began to arrive.
Skipper Chris Brunt's angled shot at the far post was blocked by right-back Jon Flanagan before McAuley had his towering header smartly palmed away by Mignolet.
Liverpool badly needed the cushion of a second goal and almost had it when Suarez outmuscled Diego Lugano but the Uruguayan's shot was saved by keeper Ben Foster.
The failure was duly punished when Toure played a square ball straight to former Everton forward Anichebe and he took advantage of the gift to finish clinically past Mignolet.
Foster saved at Sturridge's feet as Liverpool tried to engineer a winner, but it was West Brom who ended the game the stronger.
West Brom manager Pepe Mel:
"At half-time we needed to speak because we forgot to press Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson as well as their centre-backs.
"In the second half it was better. The goal came after we pressed high up the pitch.
"He (Anichebe) is a good player. The team now is good. The second half was good and this is the way."
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:
"[Toure] shouldn't have received the ball in the first place.
"I've said to the team that we are in the position that we are because over the last 18 months we have shown the courage and bravery to play football, and part of that is to build the game from the back.
"He is an experienced guy so he knows it was a mistake. He is devastated because he is a real conscientious guy. There is no blame for any of them.
"Unfortunately, it has cost us two points but, hopefully, we will see it as a point gained at the end of the season."
Line-ups
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 3OlssonSubstituted forLuganoat 41'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 28Jones
- 23McAuley
- 6RidgewellBooked at 62mins
- 38BerahinoSubstituted forAnichebeat 64'minutes
- 21MulumbuBooked at 82mins
- 11Brunt
- 5YacobBooked at 15mins
- 22Gera
- 20VydraSubstituted forDorransat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Reid
- 10Sinclair
- 13Myhill
- 14Lugano
- 16Anichebe
- 17Dorrans
- 18Amalfitano
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 20Cissokho
- 38FlanaganSubstituted forKellyat 74'minutes
- 4K Touré
- 37Skrtel
- 14Henderson
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forAllenat 74'minutes
- 8GerrardBooked at 81mins
- 15Sturridge
- 31Sterling
- 7SuárezBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 6Romero Alconchel
- 9Iago Aspas
- 12Moses
- 24Allen
- 33Ibe
- 34Kelly
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 26,132
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Liverpool 1.
Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Kelly (Liverpool).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Billy Jones (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Hand ball by Zoltán Gera (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt blocked. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diego Lugano (West Bromwich Albion).
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Billy Jones (West Bromwich Albion).
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
Booking
Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion).
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Gerrard (Liverpool).
Attempt missed. Kolo Touré (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Gerrard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Chris Brunt.
Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Joe Allen (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Skrtel.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Graham Dorrans replaces Matej Vydra.
Attempt saved. Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zoltán Gera.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Martin Kelly replaces Jon Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Joe Allen replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Booking
Luis Suárez (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Liverpool).
Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Martin Skrtel (Liverpool).
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Suárez (Liverpool).
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Liverpool 1. Victor Anichebe (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Zoltán Gera (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).