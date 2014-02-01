Match ends, Stoke City 2, Manchester United 1.
Stoke City 2-1 Manchester United
Charlie Adam's double strike gave Stoke their first league win over Manchester United since 1984 on a miserable afternoon for the champions.
United started with Juan Mata, Robin van Persie and Wayne Rooney for the first time but fell behind when Adam's free-kick flew in off Michael Carrick.
Van Persie levelled with a neat finish just after half-time.
But Adam quickly restored Stoke's lead in spectacular style with a fierce 25-yard strike into the top corner.
The closest United came to an equaliser was Rooney's injury-time free-kick, which was brilliantly tipped on to the post by Asmir Begovic before Stoke cleared their lines.
With his three best attacking players lining up together for the first time, this was supposed to be the start of a bright new era for United and their manager David Moyes, but instead it became an all-too familiar nightmare that will further dent their hopes of a top-four finish.
Moyes suffered his eighth Premier League defeat in 24 games in a match that he will remember for horrific weather conditions and injuries to both his starting centre-backs, Jonny Evans and Phil Jones.
Wins for West Ham and Sunderland had seen the Potters slip into the bottom three before kick-off but Stoke did not perform like a team who had taken one point from their previous six games.
The fierce wind that swirled round the Britannia Stadium made it difficult for both teams to settle but, just when United had forced their first sustained spell of pressure, Adam struck to put his side in front.
There was a lot of luck about his first goal, his 30-yard shot cannoning off Carrick and looping into the opposite corner past a stranded David De Gea.
Things got worse for Moyes when Jones fell awkwardly after a clash with Jon Walters and had to be carried off.
The United boss had already moved Chris Smalling back into the middle of his defence when Evans was injured, and his lack of defensive options meant Carrick had to drop into the back four.
Moyes had little choice but to adopt an attacking approach to get back into the game and that paid off seconds after the interval when Mata teed up Van Persie, giving the Spaniard his second assist in two games for United.
But the visitors were only level for five minutes, and there was no fortune about Adam's second strike, which flew past a startled De Gea with the help of the wind.
By now the game was wide open, with United pressing hard but seeing Stoke create the best chances on the break, and Marko Arnautovic curled a shot wide for the home side before substitute Oussama Assaidi volleyed over.
United piled on the pressure in the closing stages, flinging a series of crosses into the Stoke area, and with seven minutes of injury time to be played, they had hope.
But Rooney's curling shot was clawed to safety by Begovic and Stoke held out, ending a run of 11 defeats and one draw against United in the Premier League with a famous victory.
Line-ups
Stoke
- 1Begovic
- 20CameronBooked at 90mins
- 3Pieters
- 6WhelanSubstituted forPalaciosat 83'minutes
- 17Shawcross
- 12Wilson
- 9Odemwingie
- 16Adam
- 25Crouch
- 19WaltersBooked at 58minsSubstituted forIrelandat 60'minutes
- 10ArnautovicSubstituted forAssaidiat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Muniesa
- 8Palacios
- 23Guidetti
- 24Assaidi
- 29Sørensen
- 30Shotton
- 32Ireland
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 12Smalling
- 3Evra
- 16CarrickBooked at 83mins
- 4JonesSubstituted forWelbeckat 45'minutes
- 6EvansSubstituted forda Silvaat 11'minutes
- 8Mata
- 23Cleverley
- 20van PersieSubstituted forHernándezat 78'minutes
- 10RooneyBooked at 54mins
- 18Young
Substitutes
- 2da Silva
- 13Lindegaard
- 14Hernández
- 19Welbeck
- 24Fletcher
- 25A Valencia
- 44Januzaj
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 26,547
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stoke City 2, Manchester United 1.
Hand ball by Peter Crouch (Stoke City).
Attempt saved. Peter Crouch (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Ireland.
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Erik Pieters.
Attempt blocked. Tom Cleverley (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Charlie Adam.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
Attempt missed. Tom Cleverley (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) header from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Javier Hernández (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Ireland (Stoke City).
Booking
Geoff Cameron (Stoke City) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Charlie Adam (Stoke City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Pieters with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Manchester United) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Smalling with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Erik Pieters (Stoke City) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ashley Young (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erik Pieters (Stoke City).
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Wilson Palacios replaces Glenn Whelan.
Booking
Michael Carrick (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Carrick (Manchester United).
Peter Odemwingie (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Marc Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Juan Mata (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cleverley.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Javier Hernández replaces Robin van Persie.
Juan Mata (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Shawcross (Stoke City).
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Robin van Persie.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by David de Gea.
Attempt saved. Oussama Assaidi (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Offside, Manchester United. Tom Cleverley tries a through ball, but Patrice Evra is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Oussama Assaidi (Stoke City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Ireland.
Offside, Stoke City. Asmir Begovic tries a through ball, but Peter Crouch is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester United. Juan Mata tries a through ball, but Patrice Evra is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Stoke City. Oussama Assaidi replaces Marko Arnautovic because of an injury.