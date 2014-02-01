Chester 1-3 Welling United

From the section

Teenager Harry Cornick scored his first goal for Welling in a 3-1 win at struggling Chester.

Cornick opened the scoring from inside the box, before Ross Lafayette made it 2-0 after Tobi Sho-Silva dispossessed home goalkeeper John Danby.

Joe Healy put the game beyond doubt after the break with a stunning drive, before Matt Taylor scored a consolation for Chester from close range.

Defeat leaves Chester hovering a point above the relegation zone.