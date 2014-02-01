Match ends, Chester FC 1, Welling United 3.
Chester 1-3 Welling United
Teenager Harry Cornick scored his first goal for Welling in a 3-1 win at struggling Chester.
Cornick opened the scoring from inside the box, before Ross Lafayette made it 2-0 after Tobi Sho-Silva dispossessed home goalkeeper John Danby.
Joe Healy put the game beyond doubt after the break with a stunning drive, before Matt Taylor scored a consolation for Chester from close range.
Defeat leaves Chester hovering a point above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Chester
- 1Danby
- 4Horan
- 12TurnerBooked at 90mins
- 2KayBooked at 35mins
- 27KillockBooked at 89mins
- 25MillerSubstituted forBondat 70'minutes
- 24Rooney
- 14McIntyreSubstituted forMenaghat 17'minutes
- 8Jarrett
- 10Taylor
- 7ReedSubstituted forSeddonat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 34Menagh
- 19Seddon
- 21Mahon
- 13Fearon
- 16Bond
Welling
- 18Butcher
- 6Bergqvist
- 16MclarenSubstituted forOberstellerat 33'minutes
- 14Hudson
- 3Obersteller
- 4Gallagher
- 21Beautyman
- 35Sho-SilvaSubstituted forAjalaat 62'minutes
- 33Healy
- 34CornickSubstituted forGuthrieat 58'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 10Lafayette
Substitutes
- 19Obersteller
- 13Turner
- 32Wakefield
- 9Guthrie
- 37Ajala
- Referee:
- Darren England
- Attendance:
- 2,074
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chester FC 1, Welling United 3.
Booking
Lewis Turner (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lewis Turner (Chester FC).
Toby Ajala (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Welling United.
Corner, Chester FC.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ross Killock (Chester FC) for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Killock (Chester FC).
Kurtis Guthrie (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Gareth Seddon (Chester FC).
Blaine Hudson (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Booking
Kurtis Guthrie (Welling United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Welling United).
Andrew Bond (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by Michael Kay (Chester FC).
Ross Lafayette (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Corner, Chester FC.
Attempt missed. Harry Beautyman (Welling United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Matty Taylor (Chester FC).
Harry Beautyman (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Toby Ajala (Welling United).
Jason Jarrett (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Corner, Chester FC.
Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Welling United).
Michael Kay (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Andrew Bond replaces George Miller.
Foul by Jamie Menagh (Chester FC).
Harry Beautyman (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Joe Healy (Welling United).
Matty Taylor (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jason Jarrett (Chester FC) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Toby Ajala (Welling United).
Lewis Turner (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Foul by George Miller (Chester FC).
Joe Healy (Welling United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Gareth Seddon (Chester FC).
Joe Obersteller (Welling United) wins a free kick.