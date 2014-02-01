West Ham United 2-0 Swansea City

Premier League
West Ham striker Andy Carroll set up two goals for captain Kevin Nolan before being sent off as the Hammers beat relegation rivals Swansea.

First Carroll headed a cross down for midfielder Nolan, who controlled the ball before driving home the opener.

He then nodded a corner across goal for Nolan to guide home with his head.

The England forward was harshly sent off after appearing to catch Chico Flores accidentally with his arm on 59 minutes, but West Ham held on to win.

Flores went to ground clutching his face and the hosts thought he had over-reacted, with replays showing contact looked unintentional as Carroll tried to untangle himself after an aerial challenge with the centre-back.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Hammers defended resiliently to comfortably keep the visitors at bay and secure just a second win from their past 11 home league games.

The Hammers remain in the Premier League's bottom three, although they moved to within two points of Swansea, who produced a lacklustre display and have taken just two points from their past six away matches.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho accused West Ham of playing "19th Century football" after a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge in midweek, but Sam Allardyce's men showed more attacking intent here.

And they were rewarded when they took the lead with the game's first shot on target.

From a diagonal left-wing cross, Carroll cushioned a header down for Nolan, who controlled the ball on his thigh before driving in a left-foot shot.

And the former Newcastle team-mates linked up to double the home side's lead just before the break.

Carroll did well to reach a Stewart Downing corner to the far post and nod the ball across goal, where Nolan was lurking to guide in a header.

The goal means six of Carroll's past 11 assists in the Premier League have been for Nolan goals.

Swansea, for their part, are certainly in need of a greater goal threat, and the imminent return to training of the injured Michu, their top scorer last season, cannot come soon enough.

Their main chance in the first half came when forward Wilfried Bony raced through on goal, only to be denied by a last-ditch James Tomkins tackle.

They continued to struggle after the break and, even when Carroll was sent off, the visitors could not find a breakthrough as they failed to trouble Hammers keeper Adrian.

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 13Adrián
  • 20Demel
  • 3McCartney
  • 14TaylorSubstituted forReidat 79'minutes
  • 19Collins
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7JarvisSubstituted forColeat 66'minutes
  • 16NobleBooked at 33mins
  • 9CarrollBooked at 59mins
  • 4NolanSubstituted forNocerinoat 87'minutes
  • 23Downing

Substitutes

  • 2Reid
  • 15Morrison
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 24Cole
  • 28Johnson
  • 46Borriello
  • 47Nocerino

Swansea

  • 25Tremmel
  • 19Tiendalli
  • 33Davies
  • 2AmatSubstituted forPozuelo Meleroat 63'minutes
  • 4Flores Moreno
  • 6Williams
  • 12DyerSubstituted forNgogat 77'minutes
  • 20De Guzmán
  • 10Bony
  • 8ShelveySubstituted forHernándezat 70'minutes
  • 15Routledge

Substitutes

  • 7Britton
  • 11Hernández
  • 13Cornell
  • 14Lamah
  • 22Rangel
  • 24Pozuelo Melero
  • 54Ngog
Referee:
Howard Webb
Attendance:
31,848

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home11
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away11
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, West Ham United 2, Swansea City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Swansea City 0.

Attempt missed. Jonathan De Guzmán (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Bony.

Attempt blocked. David Ngog (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo with a cross.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Winston Reid.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Dwight Tiendalli (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo.

Offside, Swansea City. David Ngog tries a through ball, but Pablo Hernández is caught offside.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by George McCartney.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Antonio Nocerino replaces Kevin Nolan.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Stewart Downing.

Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Davies.

Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Swansea City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Álex Pozuelo with a cross.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by James Collins.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Winston Reid replaces Matthew Taylor.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Guy Demel.

Foul by David Ngog (Swansea City).

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. David Ngog replaces Nathan Dyer.

Chico (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlton Cole (West Ham United).

Attempt blocked. Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Hernández.

Foul by Ben Davies (Swansea City).

Stewart Downing (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Pablo Hernández replaces Jonjo Shelvey because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Dyer (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chico.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Carlton Cole replaces Matthew Jarvis.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

Attempt blocked. Álex Pozuelo (Swansea City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight Tiendalli.

Substitution

Substitution, Swansea City. Álex Pozuelo replaces Jordi Amat.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Stewart Downing.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chico (Swansea City) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Andy Carroll (West Ham United) is shown the red card for fighting.

Chico (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Carroll (West Ham United).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by George McCartney.

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Matthew Taylor.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23172468264253
2Arsenal23164345212452
3Chelsea23155343202350
4Liverpool23144557282946
5Everton24129337251245
6Tottenham2413563132-144
7Man Utd24124839291040
8Newcastle2411493231137
9Southampton249873427735
10Aston Villa2476112734-727
11Stoke2467112438-1425
12Swansea2466122935-624
13Hull2466122330-724
14Sunderland2466122536-1124
15Norwich2466121937-1824
16Crystal Palace2372141531-1623
17West Brom2341092733-622
18West Ham2457122433-922
19Cardiff2456131941-2221
20Fulham2461172253-3119
View full Premier League table

