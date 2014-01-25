Match ends, Real Madrid 2, Granada CF 0.
Real Madrid 2-0 Granada CF
-
- From the section European Football
Gareth Bale had to be substituted at half-time with an injury as Cristiano Ronaldo scored to help send Real Madrid clear at the top of La Liga with victory over Granada.
Wales international Bale was injured by Jeison Murillo's rough challenge with the game still goalless.
Despite that blow, Real took the lead just before the hour when Ronaldo rifled in his 31st of the season.
Karim Benzema then sealed the win, slotting in from Marcelo's cross.
Real top the standings with 53 points, two ahead of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who play Malaga and Rayo Vallecano respectively on Sunday.
The two sides could move ahead of Real with victories, but the form of Carlo Ancelotti's side will undoubtedly be concerning for them.
Real have not lost in the league since the end of October and have now won 10 times in their last 11 games.
The home fans' buoyant pre-match mood was heightened as Ronaldo paraded the Ballon d'Or he won earlier this month.
Real's intensity was high from the outset as Ronaldo shot just wide inside the opening 10 minutes, before a Dani Carvajal cross was diverted onto his own crossbar by visiting midfielder Manuel Iturra.
Bale, too, was looking bright but took a heavy knock when he clashed with Murillo. The former Tottenham forward managed to continue until half-time but was replaced by Jese Rodriguez at the interval.
Rodriguez's introduction added vigour to Real's attack and Granada goalkeeper Roberto did well to deny efforts from Angel Di Maria and Luka Modric.
But the home side finally made the breakthrough just before the hour when Modric passed to Ronaldo inside the area and the Portugal star worked some space for himself before hitting a low drive into the far corner.
The woodwork then prevented him adding a second as his free-kick smashed against the bar.
However, Real put the game beyond the visitors late on when a fine, flowing move involving Ronaldo and Marcelo was turned home by Benzema for his fifth goal in his last six games.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti:
"Tonight we will sleep better than we have on other Saturdays, but we have to keep fighting because it is not always easy as the first half today showed.
"After the knock [Gareth Bale] received he didn't feel comfortable. It just disorientated him a little bit and we thought it best to bring him off. He will be fine for the next game."
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 25López
- 15Carvajal
- 12Marcelo
- 14Alonso
- 3Pepe
- 4RamosBooked at 17mins
- 19ModricBooked at 60mins
- 22Di MaríaBooked at 65minsSubstituted forIllarramendiat 83'minutes
- 9BenzemaBooked at 54minsSubstituted forIscoat 78'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 45'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Casillas
- 5da Silva Coentrão
- 17Arbeloa
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 21Morata
- 23Isco
- 24Illarramendi
Granada
- 13Fernández Alvalleros
- 2Nyom
- 16Angulo
- 28Fatau
- 5Mainz
- 24MurilloBooked at 9minsSubstituted forCoeffat 81'minutes
- 18IturraBooked at 62mins
- 14García del PozoSubstituted forPereiraat 71'minutes
- 9El-Arabi
- 20Medina LunaSubstituted forBuonanotteat 81'minutes
- 10Brahimi
Substitutes
- 1Karnezis
- 12Buonanotte
- 19Coeff
- 22Foulquier
- 23Pereira
- 30Martínez Olmedo
- 31Cuero LLano
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 73,874
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Granada CF 0.
Attempt missed. Michael Pereira (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Fatau.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesé.
Attempt missed. Youssef El-Arabi (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yacine Brahimi.
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jesé (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Asier Illarramendi replaces Ángel Di María.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Alexandre Coeff replaces Jeison Murillo.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Diego Buonanotte replaces Piti.
Attempt missed. Mohammed Fatau (Granada CF) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Attempt saved. Youssef El-Arabi (Granada CF) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Piti (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Karim Benzema.
Offside, Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Daniel Carvajal is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Granada CF 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcelo.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeison Murillo (Granada CF).
Attempt blocked. Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yacine Brahimi (Granada CF).
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Yacine Brahimi (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Michael Pereira replaces Recio.
Xabi Alonso (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Youssef El-Arabi (Granada CF).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross following a fast break.
Booking
Ángel Di María (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Real Madrid).
Nyom (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo from a direct free kick.
Booking
Manuel Iturra (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Iturra (Granada CF).
Booking
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.