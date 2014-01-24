Ossie Ardiles: Argentine recovering after Falklands crash

Ossie Ardiles says it was a "miracle" that no-one was badly injured in a car accident which left the former Tottenham midfielder in hospital.

The Argentine, 61, has now been discharged following treatment to a head wound which needed 35 stitches.

Ardiles was one of six people in a vehicle which crashed in the Falklands.

He said: "We lost control of the car and we overturned. We were like in a cocktail, up and down, up and down, until we finally stopped with a bang."

Former Spurs and Argentina team-mate Ricky Villa was among those injured in Monday's accident.

They were in the Falklands to make a television documentary.

Ardiles told Tottenham's official website: "Ricky was my co-pilot and we were saved because we were using our seat-belts. My son Freddy was in the car as well, plus four crewmen."

He added: "It is a miracle that no one was badly injured. Ricky had just a little bruising - always a lucky man! I had lots of tests, no internal injuries and 35 stitches later, I am OK now.

"After the accident, I was the main concern because I was losing a lot of blood. However, when I saw the RAF helicopter, I knew my ordeal was over.

"From there we went to the intensive care unit in the King Edward VII hospital in Port Stanley where we were looked after superbly by everybody.

"I am in Cordoba now in the house of my brother, resting with family and friends. I will be back in London next week."

Ardiles spent 10 years with Spurs - apart from a period on loan with Paris St-Germain during the Falklands conflict in 1982 - and went on to have spells with Blackburn, QPR and Swindon Town.

He took over as manager of Swindon in 1989 before taking charge of Newcastle, West Brom and Spurs.