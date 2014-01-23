BBC Sport - Man Utd 2-1 Sunderland: Gus Poyet reflects on 'incredible' game

Cup win worthy of a book - Poyet

Sunderland boss Gus Poyet said "you can make a book with the game today" after his side beat Manchester United on penalties in an eventful Capital One Cup semi-final.

Leading 2-1 after the first leg, Sunderland still held the advantage on away goals after Jonny Evans's first-half header.

United goalkeeper David De Gea allowed a Phil Bardsley shot to sneak in with a minute of extra-time remaining, before Javier Hernandez scored in the dying seconds to send the tie to penalties.

Sunderland triumphed 2-1 - only three penalties were scored - to secure a final place against Manchester City at Wembley.

