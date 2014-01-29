Premier League
Chelsea0West Ham0

Chelsea 0-0 West Ham United

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Chelsea's Gary Cahill (left) and Ramires (right) challenge West Ham United's Andy Carroll

Chelsea slipped up in the race for the title as they were held by a dogged West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues controlled the match but were frustrated by Sam Allardyce's lowly Hammers, who defended stoutly.

Oscar had a shot touched onto the bar by Adrian, who also kept out efforts from John Terry and Samuel Eto'o.

Eto'o thought he had scored late on after assuming the West Ham keeper had wrongly placed the ball for a free-kick, but his effort was disallowed.

2013-14: West Ham tactics 'frustrate' Mourinho

That was one of several frantic moments in the last 10 minutes for the visitors, with Frank Lampard forcing Adrian to make a superb save with his feet and another Blues substitute, Demba Ba, hitting the post with a flicked effort.

The result meant the Hammers avoided their 14th defeat in 17 meetings against Chelsea, but they remain in the bottom three.

The hosts, meanwhile, stay two points adrift of Arsenal, who drew with Southampton on Tuesday, but are three behind Manchester City, who went top with a 5-1 win at Tottenham.

Chelsea face City at Etihad Stadium on Monday.

If they are to have any hope of winning that game, Jose Mourinho's attackers must rediscover the killer instinct they were lacking against West Ham, who had conceded 17 goals in their previous five matches.

The visitors showed greater resolve in west London, although it was striker Andy Carroll who was their best defender.

The 25-year-old, making his first league start of the season, was regularly well positioned when Chelsea threatened with set-pieces, but spent more time in his own box than the opposition's.

The hosts dominated possession throughout, but only hit something near top gear towards the end of the first half, when Adrian made excellent saves to keep out Terry's header and Eto'o's fierce drive.

Prior to that, the Spaniard had tipped Oscar's curling effort onto the bar.

Chelsea intimidated officials - Allardyce

Despite their dominance, Chelsea lacked a striker hovering around the six-yard area, with Eto'o often dropping deeper in order to get involved in the build-up.

That pattern continued until the final five minutes, when Ba's close-range flick struck the woodwork.

Lampard also went close to a winner in stoppage time, but his side-footed effort from 10 yards was blocked by the alert Adrian, soon after the goalkeeper had escaped a potentially embarrassing incident.

Eto'o thought he had made a misjudgement when placing the ball for a free-kick and tapped into the net, but referee Neil Swarbrick disallowed the Cameroon striker's effort.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 1Cech
  • 2Ivanovic
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forLampardat 63'minutes
  • 12MikelSubstituted forMaticat 63'minutes
  • 24Cahill
  • 26Terry
  • 22Willian
  • 7Santos do NascimentoBooked at 84mins
  • 29Eto'o
  • 11OscarSubstituted forBaat 80'minutes
  • 17E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 3Cole
  • 4David Luiz
  • 8Lampard
  • 14Schürrle
  • 19Ba
  • 21Matic
  • 23Schwarzer

West Ham

  • 13Adrián
  • 20Demel
  • 17O'BrienBooked at 58mins
  • 14TaylorBooked at 61mins
  • 19Collins
  • 5Tomkins
  • 21DiaméSubstituted forJarvisat 30'minutes
  • 16Noble
  • 9CarrollSubstituted forColeat 64'minutes
  • 4NolanBooked at 74minsSubstituted forNocerinoat 80'minutes
  • 23Downing

Substitutes

  • 3McCartney
  • 7Jarvis
  • 15Morrison
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 24Cole
  • 46Borriello
  • 47Nocerino
Referee:
Neil Swarbrick
Attendance:
41,376

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home39
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 0, West Ham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, West Ham United 0.

Attempt missed. Demba Ba (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ramires with a cross.

Attempt saved. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Foul by Demba Ba (Chelsea).

Adrián (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Demba Ba with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Collins.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Willian.

Demba Ba (Chelsea) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Attempt blocked. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Joey O'Brien went off injured after West Ham United had used all subs.

Delay in match Joey O'Brien (West Ham United) because of an injury.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joey O'Brien.

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carlton Cole (West Ham United).

Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by John Terry.

Attempt blocked. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Offside, West Ham United. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Carlton Cole is caught offside.

Booking

Ramires (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nemanja Matic.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by James Collins.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Tomkins (West Ham United).

Offside, Chelsea. Ramires tries a through ball, but Samuel Eto'o is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Antonio Nocerino replaces Kevin Nolan.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Demba Ba replaces Oscar.

Foul by Samuel Eto'o (Chelsea).

Guy Demel (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Samuel Eto'o.

Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Branislav Ivanovic is caught offside.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Kevin Nolan.

Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

Gary Cahill (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).

Attempt missed. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oscar.

Attempt blocked. Frank Lampard (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Eto'o.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23172468264253
2Arsenal23164345212452
3Chelsea23155343202350
4Liverpool23144557282946
5Tottenham2313463031-143
6Everton23119335241142
7Man Utd23124738271140
8Newcastle2311483228437
9Southampton238873127432
10Aston Villa2376102632-627
11Swansea2366112933-424
12Norwich2366111835-1724
13Hull2365122229-723
14Crystal Palace2372141531-1623
15West Brom2341092733-622
16Stoke2357112237-1522
17Sunderland2356122236-1421
18West Ham2347122233-1119
19Fulham2361162250-2819
20Cardiff2346131740-2318
View full Premier League table

