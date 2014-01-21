Julian Gray: Walsall release veteran winger
-
- From the section Football
Walsall winger Julian Gray has left the club after his contract expired.
He in September, two years after leaving Bescot for Cypriot club Nea Salamina Famagusta.
The 34-year-old has not started a match since returning, although he scored in December's - one of 12 substitute appearances.
"I'm disappointed to have to let him go because I like him. Unfortunately he was unable to make the impact that he wanted to," said manager Dean Smith.