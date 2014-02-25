League One
Swindon1Crawley1

Swindon Town 1-1 Crawley Town

Matt Tubbs

Matt Tubbs notched his fourth goal in three games to ensure Crawley shared the points against play off-chasing Swindon.

Crawley started the brighter and were nearly awarded a penalty when Jamie Proctor was felled by Darren Ward.

Swindon went ahead after the restart when Jack Barthram crossed for Nathan Byrne to turn in at the near post.

The visitors levelled the scoring late on when Josh Simpson set up Tubbs to score from close range.

The draw means Swindon lie six points adrift of the play-off zone while Crawley are three points off the relegation places.

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Swindon boss Mark Cooper

"I thought we did OK until we got to the final third of the pitch. Our strikers didn't hold the ball up.

"We had loads of possession, but not enough threat.

"When you're not having a great spell the fans can become edgy, which transmits to the players, but we kept trying to play.

"We have to go backwards at times to go forwards, but you're only as good as your front men."

Media playback is not supported on this device

John Gregory on draw at Swindon

Crawley manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"Swindon Town have got second best home record in our league and we've come here and, in my opinion, more than matched them all over the field.

"There's a lot of disappointed faces in the dressing room, so that tells you the kind of standards the boys have set themselves and when they come to a place like Swindon and get a point.

"All in all, it's been a good couple of away performances against top-quality opposition and we are delighted that we've got something out of this game. My players showed great passion tonight."

Line-ups

Swindon

  • 25Belford
  • 2Thompson
  • 23BarthramSubstituted forReisat 87'minutes
  • 19Thompson
  • 22Ward
  • 14McEveley
  • 12N'Guessan
  • 7Harley
  • 28SmithSubstituted forMurphyat 66'minutes
  • 15Kasim
  • 3Byrne

Substitutes

  • 6Reis
  • 24Cox
  • 29Rossi Branco
  • 30Bedwell
  • 33Barker
  • 39Gladwin
  • 40Murphy

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 4Connolly
  • 3Sadler
  • 10DruryBooked at 27minsSubstituted forKaikaiat 32'minutes
  • 5McFadzean
  • 12Walsh
  • 11Simpson
  • 28DickerBooked at 59mins
  • 18Tubbs
  • 14ProctorSubstituted forBulmanat 55'minutes
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 8Torres
  • 9Fallon
  • 15Bulman
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Boateng
  • 29Connolly
  • 32Atkins
Referee:
Steven Rushton
Attendance:
7,062

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1.

Attempt blocked. Sullay Kaikai (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Tijane Reis replaces Jack Barthram because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Swindon Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 1. Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

Foul by Jacob Murphy (Swindon Town).

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Thompson (Swindon Town).

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town).

Foul by Jack Barthram (Swindon Town).

Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Swindon Town. Jacob Murphy replaces Michael Smith.

Attempt missed. Sullay Kaikai (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town).

Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Gary Dicker (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Louis Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gary Dicker (Crawley Town).

Attempt missed. Dany N'Guessan (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Yaser Kasim.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Dannie Bulman replaces Jamie Proctor.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Darren Ward.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Dany N'Guessan.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Jack Barthram.

Goal!

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Crawley Town 0. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Barthram with a cross.

Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Second Half

Second Half begins Swindon Town 0, Crawley Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Swindon Town 0, Crawley Town 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33207666323467
2Wolves31207454203467
3Brentford31206554312366
4Preston331613446331361
5Rotherham321610658431558
6Peterborough311641151411052
7Walsall32121193731647
8Swindon33137135044646
9MK Dons33137134845346
10Port Vale32134154449-543
11Bradford3291494338541
12Sheff Utd31108133338-538
13Gillingham33115174255-1338
14Coventry31138105956337
15Oldham33107163746-937
16Carlisle32106163754-1736
17Colchester30811113639-335
18Crawley2781183236-435
19Tranmere3298153855-1735
20Crewe3397173762-2534
21Bristol City33614134755-832
22Shrewsbury32710153143-1231
23Notts County3393214255-1330
24Stevenage3184192950-2128
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you