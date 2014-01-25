League Two
Bristol Rovers3Newport1

Bristol Rovers 3-1 Newport County

Kaid Mohamed celebrates after scoring the opening goal

Newport County are still seeking their first win of 2014 after defeat by struggling Bristol Rovers in the Severnside derby.

Debutant Kaid Mohamed, on loan from Port Vale, gave Rovers the lead in first-half stoppage time.

Eliot Richards doubled the home side's advantage four minutes after the re-start but Rene Howe pulled a goal back.

Newport's Lee Minshull struck the post before Rovers top-scorer John-Joe O'Toole sealed victory late on.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Post-match: Bristol Rovers boss Ward

Bristol Rovers boss John Ward told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's important because we talked prior to the game about the two home games and it will only become good if we can create a similar situation on Tuesday against Accrington.

"Fair play to both set of players - they've put on a decent afternoon for the supporters who have also got wet and cold

"The Rovers people will go home happy because they've won the game but I think both set of player deserve credit for putting on as strong a game as they could in such shocking conditions."

Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Wales:

"A lot of things didn't go for us today. That's not taking it away from Bristol Rovers but I certainly didn't think there was too much between the two sides.

"We're disappointed with the goals we gave away. A couple of players have spoken and held their hands up and know they can do better.

"The timings of the goals were crucial for them and put us on the back foot and made it difficult. The ball hasn't fallen for us and it has for them."

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Mildenhall
  • 2Smith
  • 14Brown
  • 30Lockyer
  • 6ParkesBooked at 90mins
  • 29McChrystal
  • 39MohamedSubstituted forWoodardsat 85'minutes
  • 32O'TooleBooked at 90mins
  • 10RichardsSubstituted forHardingat 77'minutes
  • 19BeardsleySubstituted forHarrisonat 90+3'minutes
  • 24O Clarke

Substitutes

  • 4Woodards
  • 7Clarkson
  • 15Norburn
  • 17Harrison
  • 18Harding
  • 20Gough
  • 33Santos

Newport

  • 1Pidgeley
  • 18Jackson
  • 13SandellBooked at 77minsSubstituted forHughesat 81'minutes
  • 15Burge
  • 22WorleyBooked at 71mins
  • 19Naylor
  • 2Pipe
  • 8MinshullSubstituted forPorterat 85'minutes
  • 45Howe
  • 23Jolley
  • 12Willmott

Substitutes

  • 3Hughes
  • 4Porter
  • 5James
  • 17Flynn
  • 25Stephens
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
7,288

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamNewport
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home14
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Bristol Rovers 3, Newport County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bristol Rovers 3, Newport County 1.

Attempt missed. Max Porter (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Tom Parkes (Bristol Rovers).

Ryan Burge (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Ellis Harrison replaces Chris Beardsley.

Attempt missed. Harry Worley (Newport County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

Max Porter (Newport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Bristol Rovers 3, Newport County 1. John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Chris Beardsley (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Harry Worley (Newport County).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Dan Woodards replaces Kaid Mohamed.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Max Porter replaces Lee Minshull because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Lee Minshull (Newport County) because of an injury.

Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Mark McChrystal.

Substitution

Substitution, Newport County. Andrew Hughes replaces Andy Sandell.

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers).

David Pipe (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Andy Sandell (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

Mitch Harding (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Sandell (Newport County).

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol Rovers. Mitch Harding replaces Eliot Richards because of an injury.

Lee Minshull (Newport County) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Eliot Richards (Bristol Rovers) because of an injury.

Foul by John-Joe O'Toole (Bristol Rovers).

Andy Sandell (Newport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Harry Worley (Newport County) is shown the yellow card.

Chris Beardsley (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harry Worley (Newport County).

Attempt blocked. Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Christian Jolley (Newport County) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Ryan Burge (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Ollie Clarke (Bristol Rovers).

