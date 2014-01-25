Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Crawley Town 2.
Rotherham United 2-2 Crawley Town
Kieran Agard's last-gasp equaliser earned Rotherham a point against Crawley in League One.
On-loan striker Matt Tubbs slotted in from close range for the first goal of his second spell at Crawley, against the side he played for until 6 January.
Agard equalised from the penalty spot after Ben Pringle was felled by Joe Walsh before Tubbs set up Josh Simpson to restore Crawley's lead.
But Agard fired home six minutes into added time to level.
Crawley Town manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"We're looking at our clocks and those five minutes [of extra time] have gone, and in that extra fifty seconds they go and equalise. It seemed like a lifetime for us and I was anticipating the referee to blow his whistle before [the goal].
"Rotherham are very direct but we dealt with everything they threw at us. We had opportunities to have gone 3-1 up and the game would've been over but they're things we are slowly learning and improving on.
"I look back at the 90 minutes and there were so many good things that we will build upon and slowly as a team we will improve week after week. There's a great resilience that runs through the team."
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 27Tavernier
- 3Skarz
- 36SmallwoodSubstituted forO'Connorat 72'minutes
- 25AddisonBooked at 25mins
- 4Arnason
- 22Agard
- 15Milsom
- 35HitchcockSubstituted forVuckicat 53'minutes
- 9RevellSubstituted forThomasat 46'minutes
- 18Pringle
- 1Shearer
- 2Brindley
- 5Davis
- 10O'Connor
- 14Bradley
- 26Thomas
- 28Vuckic
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 4Connolly
- 3Sadler
- 11SimpsonSubstituted forDickerat 90+4'minutes
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 80mins
- 12Walsh
- 16Adams
- 10Drury
- 18TubbsSubstituted forAlexanderat 89'minutes
- 7Clarke
- 21Jones
- 6Essam
- 8Torres
- 9Alexander
- 14Proctor
- 24Malins
- 25Maddison
- 38Dicker
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 7,579
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Crawley Town 2.
Attempt saved. Gary Alexander (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 2, Crawley Town 2. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wes Thomas.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Attempt saved. Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Dicker replaces Josh Simpson.
Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Drury (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Alexander replaces Matt Tubbs.
Foul by Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United).
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Paul Jones.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Attempt missed. Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael O'Connor (Rotherham United).
Nicky Adams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael O'Connor replaces Richard Smallwood.
Attempt missed. Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United).
Andy Drury (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 1, Crawley Town 2. Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Tubbs.
Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Miles Addison (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.
Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.
Attempt blocked. Wes Thomas (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.