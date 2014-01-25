League One
Rotherham2Crawley2

Rotherham United 2-2 Crawley Town

Kieran Agard

Kieran Agard's last-gasp equaliser earned Rotherham a point against Crawley in League One.

On-loan striker Matt Tubbs slotted in from close range for the first goal of his second spell at Crawley, against the side he played for until 6 January.

Agard equalised from the penalty spot after Ben Pringle was felled by Joe Walsh before Tubbs set up Josh Simpson to restore Crawley's lead.

But Agard fired home six minutes into added time to level.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Crawley Town manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"We're looking at our clocks and those five minutes [of extra time] have gone, and in that extra fifty seconds they go and equalise. It seemed like a lifetime for us and I was anticipating the referee to blow his whistle before [the goal].

"Rotherham are very direct but we dealt with everything they threw at us. We had opportunities to have gone 3-1 up and the game would've been over but they're things we are slowly learning and improving on.

"I look back at the 90 minutes and there were so many good things that we will build upon and slowly as a team we will improve week after week. There's a great resilience that runs through the team."

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 21Collin
  • 27Tavernier
  • 3Skarz
  • 36SmallwoodSubstituted forO'Connorat 72'minutes
  • 25AddisonBooked at 25mins
  • 4Arnason
  • 22Agard
  • 15Milsom
  • 35HitchcockSubstituted forVuckicat 53'minutes
  • 9RevellSubstituted forThomasat 46'minutes
  • 18Pringle

Substitutes

  • 1Shearer
  • 2Brindley
  • 5Davis
  • 10O'Connor
  • 14Bradley
  • 26Thomas
  • 28Vuckic

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 4Connolly
  • 3Sadler
  • 11SimpsonSubstituted forDickerat 90+4'minutes
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 80mins
  • 12Walsh
  • 16Adams
  • 10Drury
  • 18TubbsSubstituted forAlexanderat 89'minutes
  • 7Clarke
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 6Essam
  • 8Torres
  • 9Alexander
  • 14Proctor
  • 24Malins
  • 25Maddison
  • 38Dicker
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
7,579

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home15
Away14
Shots on Target
Home6
Away7
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Crawley Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Crawley Town 2.

Attempt saved. Gary Alexander (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 2, Crawley Town 2. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wes Thomas.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Attempt saved. Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Dicker replaces Josh Simpson.

Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Drury (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Gary Alexander replaces Matt Tubbs.

Foul by Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United).

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Paul Jones.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Attempt missed. Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Robert Milsom (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Michael O'Connor (Rotherham United).

Nicky Adams (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael O'Connor replaces Richard Smallwood.

Attempt missed. Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Haris Vuckic (Rotherham United).

Andy Drury (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Rotherham United 1, Crawley Town 2. Josh Simpson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Tubbs.

Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).

Attempt missed. Miles Addison (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Attempt blocked. Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Michael Jones (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.

Attempt blocked. Wes Thomas (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford27185447252259
2Leyton Orient26176356243257
3Wolves27167444202455
4Preston2613943627948
5Rotherham27129647361145
6Walsall28129735251045
7Peterborough28143114840845
8Swindon27124114537840
9Port Vale26123113739-239
10MK Dons26106104138336
11Coventry26128655451034
12Colchester2681083534134
13Bradford2671273832633
14Gillingham2895143647-1132
15Crawley2571082934-531
16Oldham2786133238-630
17Tranmere2777133048-1828
18Notts County2983183748-1127
19Carlisle2676132847-1927
20Crewe2876152754-2727
21Sheff Utd2668122635-926
22Shrewsbury2868142738-1126
23Bristol City26412103742-524
24Stevenage2664162444-2022
View full League One table

