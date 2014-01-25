Swindon Town 3-1 Shrewsbury Town

Swindon debutant Michael Smith scored a brace to earn his side victory over a battling Shrewsbury.

Smith opened the scoring when he met Yaser Kasim's cross before finding the top corner.

The visitors drew level as Paul Parry's thunderbolt from 25 yards gave goalkeeper Wes Foderingham no chance.

But Nile Ranger's close range header and Smith's second ensured Michael Jackson's first game in caretaker charge of the Shrews ended in defeat.

The win meant Swindon remain ninth, five points off the play-offs, while Shrewsbury's fourth straight defeat leaves them in 22nd.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Swindon Town goalkeeper Wes Foderingham told BBC Wiltshire:

"We're obviously relieved we got two late goals but we made it difficult for ourselves.

"It was difficult [conditions]. At times I looked like an 11-year-old girl kicking a ball because it didn't go far at all.

"I was just praying the ball didn't go out so I had to take another one.

"I've played in those conditions before and sometimes you just have to try and strike through the ball to get it as far up the pitch as you can."

Shrewsbury Town caretaker manager Michael Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:

"I am not going to lie - it is a difficult result to take. The players have done what they have been asked to and, up to the 89th minute, they had done it.

"The biggest thing for me is the performance and the attitude - from that point of view it is positive.

"It's been a whirlwind [since Graham Turner's departure] - phone calls, interviews, players.

"I am looking at Colchester tomorrow and looking at how we play them. We have Brentford next Saturday and we need the support from the fans to help get the results. I am targeting four points from our next two games."