Match ends, Southend United 0, Hull City 2.
Southend United 0-2 Hull City
Matty Fryatt scored both goals as Hull beat League Two Southend to reach the FA Cup fifth round.
The Shrimpers, who are managed by ex-Tigers boss Phil Brown, had chances to score, with Michael Timlin hitting the bar from 35 yards.
But David Meyler played in Fryatt, who beat two Southend defenders to fire home in the 63rd minute.
And in injury time the striker cut in to beat keeper Daniel Bentley and seal the win.
Hull boss Steve Bruce did not field a full-strength team against Brown's promotion chasers although it was still enough to see his Premier League side through.
With record signings Nikica Jelavic and Shane Long ineligible, Fryatt came into the starting line-up and took his chance.
Heavy rain made the pitch difficult work for both sides and Southend almost matched their opponents for the first half.
Steve Harper produced a fine save from close range to deny Barry Corr's header before Danny Graham missed a simple chance for the visitors.
Timlin had Southend's biggest chance early in the second half when his shot came back off the crossbar and Corr headed the rebound straight at Harper.
Fryatt then made them pay when he drove home a low opener into the bottom-right corner.
With the hosts not looking like forcing a replay, Fryatt ended any doubt late on when he beat Bentley at his near post.
Southend boss Phil Brown:
"I am proud of them, but just disappointed that in the final third was a difference between the two teams, which is where Hull showed a lot of quality.
"We just did not have that belief and that comes from the exposure to Premier League football and the depth they have.
"With a bit of luck, we could have caused a bit of an upset, and the first goal was so important, their keeper made a vital save in the first half, then we hit the bar and soon after, we are behind."
Hull boss Steve Bruce:
"I would not expect a team of mine to roll over just because we are coming here in the cup, so they showed the right desire and attitude.
"The pitch was difficult, and towards the end it was awful conditions, a typical cup tie, sometimes in football you have to roll up your sleeves and we did that in abundance today to get through.
"Somebody like Matty Fryatt, if I don't give him an opportunity to play, then they are knocking down the door. He had come back into the side today and reminded me what a good player he is."
Line-ups
Southend
- 17Bentley
- 23ThompsonBooked at 41mins
- 3Coker
- 18Leonard
- 5Phillips
- 6Prosser
- 14Hurst
- 8TimlinSubstituted forWoodrowat 70'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 10CorrBooked at 4minsSubstituted forEastwoodat 88'minutes
- 12Atkinson
- 11StrakerSubstituted forPayneat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 4Laird
- 7Eastwood
- 16Clifford
- 21Payne
- 29Gomis
- 33Woodrow
Hull
- 22Harper
- 2RoseniorBooked at 48mins
- 3Figueroa
- 7Meyler
- 23FayeBooked at 23mins
- 15McShane
- 17Boyd
- 29QuinnSubstituted forBruceat 88'minutes
- 12Fryatt
- 9GrahamSubstituted forBradyat 73'minutes
- 20SagboSubstituted forLivermoreat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McGregor
- 4Bruce
- 6Davies
- 10Koren
- 11Brady
- 14Livermore
- 27El Mohamady
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 10,250
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Hull City 2.
Liam Rosenior (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Freddy Eastwood (Southend United).
Attempt saved. Robbie Brady (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Boyd.
Goal!
Goal! Southend United 0, Hull City 2. Matty Fryatt (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Meyler.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Cauley Woodrow (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Alex Bruce replaces Stephen Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Freddy Eastwood replaces Barry Corr.
Booking
Cauley Woodrow (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stephen Quinn (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.
Attempt saved. Robbie Brady (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jake Livermore replaces Yannick Sagbo.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Steve Harper.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Jack Payne replaces Anthony Straker.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Paul McShane.
Attempt blocked. Adam Thompson (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Corr.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Hull City).
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Will Atkinson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Adam Thompson (Southend United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Corr with a headed pass.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Barry Corr (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Robbie Brady replaces Danny Graham.
Attempt missed. Danny Graham (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Liam Rosenior with a cross.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Attempt blocked. Kevan Hurst (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cauley Woodrow.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Cauley Woodrow replaces Michael Timlin.
Steve Harper (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony Straker (Southend United).
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Luke Prosser.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Hull City).
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.