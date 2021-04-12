Last updated on .From the section Wales

Baker holds a special place in the club's history as the first player to be substituted

Former Cardiff City and Wales player Colin Baker has died, aged 86.

The Cardiff-born midfielder played in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden - the only time Wales have reached the final stages of the tournament.

Baker spent his entire professional life with the Bluebirds, playing 340 games in a 14-year career.

He was in the side which won promotion to the First Division in 1960, and was the first Cardiff player to be substituted during a game.

Born in Tremorfa, Cardiff, Baker used to play at the city's Splott Park.

At 18, he did national service and was signed by Cardiff City as an amateur. After two years national service he signed as a professional.

Baker made his Wales debut in the 1-1 draw against Mexico during the pool stages of the World Cup tournament in Sandviken.

In doing so he achieved what a host of world-class Wales players like Ryan Giggs have since failed to do - play in a World Cup.

Wales went on to reach the quarter final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Brazil with a 17-year-old Pele scoring the goal.

Brazil went on to win the competition, beating the hosts 5-2 in the final.

"Looking back at it all, we were so near to qualifying (for the semi-finals)," said Baker in 2014.

"We played the two finalists, Sweden and Brazil."

Baker won seven Wales caps, and was a stalwart for the Bluebirds in the 1959-1960 season when they were promoted to the old First Division.

Speaking in 2013 about the promotion, Baker commented: "It was wonderful the atmosphere in our promotion game.

"The photographer took a snap, which I kept, [and] as soon as the game was over there were thousands in the pitch. They all came over the banks to congratulate all the players. It was quite exciting, marvellous really.

"You didn't earn enough in those days to give away your shirt, you always kept them on."

Cardiff were relegated in 1962, and Baker continued playing until 1966 and holds a special place in the club's history as the first player to be substituted.

He was injured playing against Bury in the 1965-66 season and replaced by David Summerhayes.