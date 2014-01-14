Transfer window: John Rooney, brother of Wayne, joins Chester

From the section

Chester have signed versatile forward John Rooney, who was a free agent after leaving League Two side Bury, on a contract until the summer of 2015.

The 23-year-old younger brother of Manchester United and England striker Wayne, played four games while in December.

Rooney scored a hat-trick in Monday's 4-0 Cheshire Senior Cup win over Runcorn, the other from Jamie Reed.

Meanwhile, Chester are set to begin interviews for a new manager.

The club say they have received a "substantial response" after on 8 January.

They are currently 22nd in the Conference Premier table and three points from safety.